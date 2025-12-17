London Welcomes New Performance-Focused Junior Tennis Academy

A new performance-driven junior tennis programme has launched in London with the aim of blending European training methods into a contemporary British framework. Gallan Tennis Academy has been established to give young players a clear, accessible route to progress from county level through to regional, national and higher levels of competition.

The academy was created in response to a persistent challenge within British junior tennis. While local clubs offer strong entry-level development, many talented players reach a point where the pathway forward becomes unclear, inconsistent or difficult to access.

Co-founder and Tennis Director Christian Gallan has encountered this issue repeatedly through his leadership of the widely recognised LoveTennis development programme.

“Over the years at LoveTennis, I saw many committed juniors reach a level where they were ready for more,” said Christian Gallan. “Too often the pathway ahead was confusing or unavailable. Players and parents were left without the guidance they had relied on, and progress stalled. That never felt right.”

With years of experience supporting junior players and seeing their potential plateau due to a lack of structure, the need for a new solution became increasingly apparent.

Christian added: “These players didn’t need to leave the country to develop. They needed something simple, accessible and built around them, a performance pathway here at home. So we built one.”

That concept was realised in partnership with co-founder Evan Michaels, an experienced entrepreneur, former IMG operator and tennis parent who has personally navigated the British performance system.

“As a parent, I’ve lived the frustration of not knowing what the next step should be for my kid’s tennis,” said Evan Michaels. “Gallan Tennis Academy is about clarity. We combine world-class coaching with technology and data so development is measurable, personalised and continuously improving. This isn’t guesswork, it’s an operating system.”

The academy offers small-group performance training complemented by structured matchplay, physical conditioning and regular performance reviews informed by data. Objective benchmarks, continuous assessments and competitive opportunities ensure that coaching is tailored and progress can be tracked over time.

To mark its launch, Gallan Tennis Academy is now welcoming applications from motivated players aged 8 to 16 who are ready to advance their tennis development.

All prospective players undergo an assessment prior to acceptance to ensure appropriate group placement and training balance. Numbers are limited in order to maintain high coaching standards.

Parents and players can register interest at: gallantennisacademy.com.

“Our goal is not just to build better players,” added Christian Gallan. “It’s to build a stronger community and a brighter future for British tennis.”