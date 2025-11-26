New LoveAdmin Study Calls for More Respectful and Supportive Sidelines in Youth Football

Grassroots football thrives on enthusiastic support, yet new research suggests that sideline passion can sometimes cross into behaviour that parents find troubling.

According to a recent survey carried out by LoveAdmin and its partners, 69% of parent-volunteers said they had witnessed aggressive, abusive or antisocial behaviour at children’s matches.

The insights come from “The Many Hats of the Modern Grassroots Parent”, a 2025 study produced by LoveAdmin in collaboration with the It’s Only Kids’ Football podcast and GoCardless.

Although parents stressed that these incidents do not take place during every game, they occur frequently enough to raise serious concerns about the example being set for young players.

Respondents described a range of behaviour including shouting, swearing and racist language, along with occasions where disagreements escalated into physical conflict between adults, shifting the mood on the touchline and detracting from the purpose of the match.

One respondent said: “I have seen shocking behaviour, including racist comments from parents in U11 games and a coach being attacked by parents in U13.”

Another shared: “A dad pushed his wife over after blaming her for their son conceding eight goals.”

Despite such accounts, there is overwhelming alignment amongst parents regarding what clubs should do next.

An almost unanimous 99% believe clubs should adopt a more robust stance on poor behaviour, and 98% said they would support the introduction of a formal Parent Code of Conduct.

Yet 43% admitted they are unsure how to intervene when tensions rise, suggesting volunteers and club staff would benefit from clearer guidelines and practical training in de-escalation.

Although incidents of poor conduct stand out, most parents feel the solution lies not in harsher discipline alone but in strengthening the sense of community and connection within clubs.

Parents recommended a variety of initiatives they believe would encourage better behaviour, including social tea and coffee spaces (52%), recognition awards focused on positive attitude rather than results (44%), ‘Supporter of the Match’ schemes (26%) and occasional ‘Silent Sidelines’ days (24%).

The findings imply that building respect begins with belonging, not punitive measures.

LoveAdmin Founder, Dave Evans, said: “Grassroots football is powered by parents who care deeply about their children and their clubs. What this research shows is that most people want the right environment, but don’t always feel equipped to deal with difficult moments when emotions run high. With clearer guidance and the right support in place, clubs can create calmer, more positive matchday experiences for everyone involved.”

The report encourages clubs to implement behaviour policies, equip volunteers with de-escalation skills, and promote a culture of positive support as a core part of their identity.

Alongside behaviour concerns, the report also celebrates the dedication of grassroots families. It notes that 79% of parents volunteer within their child’s club, often taking on several roles, while 53% cite a lack of time as their biggest challenge and 95% say the club environment has helped them form new friendships.

LoveAdmin warns that rising pressures and negative behaviour risk undermining this commitment. As the report puts it: “If we want to protect the game, we need to start valuing the time and money volunteers give as the precious resource it really is.”