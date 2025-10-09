Shincheonji Baseball Team Triumphs at National Championship, Showcasing South Korea’s Rising Sporting Spirit

Structured coaching and unity secure multiple accolades including Best Pitcher and MVP

The Headquarter baseball team representing the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, has claimed top honours in the Second Division of the 16th National Recreational Baseball Championship, organised by the Korea Baseball Softball Association.

The week-long event, held from 20 to 28 September in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, brought together more than 30 teams and 800 amateur players from across the nation. Widely regarded as South Korea’s leading recreational baseball competition, the Championship was supported by Hoengseong County and the Hoengseong County Sports Council, with sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee.

The Shincheonji Headquarter team impressed throughout the tournament, defeating Seoul Blitz 11–2 in the quarter-finals, overcoming Boseong Magic in the semi-finals, and securing a 5–3 victory against Gongju City in a thrilling final. After an early 2–0 lead, they extended their advantage with a decisive three-run homer in the fourth inning to seal the win.

Their remarkable performance was recognised with several awards, including Best Pitcher, Most Valuable Player, Best Manager, and the Contribution Award.

Comprising young members of the church, the team trains twice a month under a structured development system guided by professional coaching staff. Head Coach Ahn Jun-gyeom commented:

“Our victory was made possible by the players’ determination and flawless teamwork. We aim to continue growing stronger and to take part in international tournaments in the future.”

The Shincheonji Church Sports Department encourages active lifestyles and social connection through organised sports, motivating members to participate in local competitions while strengthening community spirit.

Why it Matters to UK Audiences

Shincheonji’s national success offers a compelling insight into South Korea’s thriving grassroots sports culture, where teamwork, discipline, and community engagement are deeply valued. For UK athletes and enthusiasts, it underscores the global reach of baseball and the growing opportunities for cultural and sporting collaboration between nations.