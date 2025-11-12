DP World and DP World Tour Confirm Historic Partnership Renewal Through 2035

DP World and the DP World Tour have announced a major renewal of their partnership, extending their collaboration until 2035 in support of growing golf’s reach and impact worldwide. The extended agreement ensures DP World continues in its roles as both Title Partner and Official Logistics Partner, marking the most substantial deal in the Tour’s history.

The partnership first commenced in 2022, when the European Tour became the DP World Tour. Since then, the Tour has expanded its global footprint, staging 42 tournaments across 26 nations this season, while boosting prize funds and attracting new supporters to the sport.

“The first stage of our landmark Title Partner relationship has been focused on raising awareness globally of the DP World brand and building a strong pipeline of new business leads for their sector-leading services. Over the past four years, that has been a tremendous success,” said Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour.

“The partnership has also evolved and will see DP World continue to become an integral cog in delivering our global tournament schedule, utilising their supply chain expertise. This is a truly integrated partnership that will continue to deepen over the next decade. This agreement also shows the continued strength of the DP World Tour, which is enjoying growth in our fan base and spectator numbers, as well as our partnership portfolio. DP World’s decision to invest in the DP World Tour for another decade is further proof that the DP World Tour is going from strength to strength.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer of DP World, said: “Our partnership with the DP World Tour reflects how sport can connect markets and communities, just as we do through global trade. This long-term investment demonstrates our belief in the Tour’s future and our commitment to making golf more inclusive and sustainable. New events such as the recent DP World India Championship show how we are supporting the game’s growth and accessibility for the long term.”

Under the new agreement, DP World will retain Title Partner status for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai until 2035. DP World will also become an Official Partner to 15 additional events each year, widening its presence and engagement with fans around the globe.

The DP World India Championship, which saw strong interest from local supporters, will return in 2026, with the objective of becoming a consistent feature on the DP World Tour calendar and strengthening the sport’s profile in growth regions.

Both organisations will continue investing in accessibility and inclusivity projects worldwide. Through initiatives like DP World’s Second Life project and its global Clubhouse programme, repurposed shipping containers are transformed into training hubs, encouraging broader participation and supporting community development.

DP World’s relationship with the Tour began in 2009, growing steadily over time. This renewed agreement underscores the lasting and evolving connection between the global logistics leader and the world of international golf.