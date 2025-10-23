Kuwaiti Entrepreneur Establishes Birmingham Albion FC to Strengthen Grassroots Football in the UK

A fresh force is rising in Birmingham’s sporting landscape, determined to revitalise the city’s grassroots football and ignite passion among aspiring players and local supporters alike.

Founded in 2025 by Kuwaiti entrepreneur Faisal Alserbel, Birmingham Albion FC embodies a clear vision — that football can bring people together, breaking barriers between cultures and backgrounds.

The club, based in Birmingham, is in the process of completing its registration with the Birmingham County FA and aims to participate in the local Saturday League in the upcoming season. Recruitment for players, coaches, and volunteers is currently open as the club forms its inaugural squad.

“Football has always been about belonging,” says Faisal Alserbel, Founder and Chairman of Birmingham Albion FC.

“We want to create a place where people feel part of something bigger — where ambition, friendship, and community come together on and off the pitch.”

Sporting a striking burgundy and gold identity and a professional, modern brand image, Birmingham Albion FC has already captured online attention for its refined presentation and ambitious ethos. The club’s motto, “We Are Albion,” represents its focus on unity, perseverance, and sustainable development.

Beyond the game itself, the club hopes to forge partnerships with local schools and community organisations, providing opportunities for young people to build confidence, develop life skills, and stay active through football. Plans are also in place for youth initiatives, exhibition matches, and open training events — all reinforcing the message that real success grows from the grassroots.

“I could have bought a share in an existing club,” adds Alserbel,

“but I love the challenge of building something from the ground up — to see a dream grow from nothing.

I don’t want my investment to rely on someone else’s success; I want to create my own.”

As Birmingham Albion FC finalises its FA registration and continues shaping its first official team, the club warmly welcomes local residents, supporters, sponsors, and volunteers to become part of its exciting journey.

Those wishing to get involved can contact the team at [email protected].

Follow Birmingham Albion FC on Instagram and X (@BAlbionFC) to stay up to date with its progress.