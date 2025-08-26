Soho Jazz Festival Returns This September to Celebrate 100 Years of Jazz

The Soho Jazz Festival is back from 10th to 14th September 2025, transforming 15 iconic venues into a buzzing hub of music, culture, and celebration. With just one all-access pass, festivalgoers can enjoy 40 live shows spread across Soho’s historic streets.

This year’s festival promises to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before, marking a century of grassroots jazz discovery. Soho will be reinvented as a living jazz village, hosting 100+ artists across 40+ shows in 15+ legendary venues. From classic swing, Latin, and blues to the cutting edge of soul, hip-hop, and the UK underground, the festival showcases the full spectrum of jazz culture.

Over the past decade, producers Nathan Britton and George Hudson have shaped the event into one of Europe’s leading grassroots jazz festivals, celebrating both emerging talent and local legends in London’s historic jazz quarter. Expect standout sets, raw jam sessions, secret gigs, album launches, and live recordings as the UK’s top jazz voices redefine the soundscape of 2025 and beyond.

Adding to the festivities, a specially kitted-out vintage double-decker bus will host roaming gigs, parading jazz throughout Soho’s heart. The festival also partners with Yamaha Music London and sE Electronics to deliver intimate sessions, in-store collaborations, and high-quality live recordings. And in a first for UK jazz, the event launches the nation’s first metaverse jazz club, bringing Soho’s spirit to a global digital audience.

The festival is proudly partnered with 1664 Blanc as the official beer sponsor, alongside support from the Soho Business Alliance, the City of Westminster Council, and charity partner Help Musicians, including their mental health service, Music Minds Matter. Passes are on sale now from the festival box office: www.sohojazzfestival.com.