UAE Tops List of Best Retirement Destinations for Brits in 2025

The United Arab Emirates has been ranked the number one destination for British retirees in 2025, according to new research by Gibraltar Residency.

The study evaluated 40 international locations based on six key factors valued by retirees: healthcare quality, tax rates, cost of living, sunshine hours, visa and residency options, and English proficiency. Among these, healthcare, personal tax rates, and affordability were given the highest priority in scoring.

The UAE came out on top thanks to its combination of financial incentives and lifestyle benefits. The country offers a zero personal income tax regime, world-class healthcare services, and year-round sunshine.

Its large, well-established expat communities also mean new arrivals can integrate easily, while English is widely spoken across business and healthcare settings. Together, these factors make the Gulf state an increasingly attractive option for UK citizens planning their retirement abroad.

The research highlights that retirement priorities are shifting. While traditional hotspots such as Spain, Portugal and France have long been popular, stricter visa rules post-Brexit and higher living costs have made them less competitive. Instead, retirees are looking further afield to destinations that combine financial security with a high quality of life.

The Top Five Destinations for British Retirees in 2025 Are:

United Arab Emirates – Favourable tax regime, world-class healthcare and abundant sunshine. Thailand – Low cost of living, accessible residency options and a strong reputation for healthcare. Malaysia – Affordable lifestyle, good healthcare and widespread English usage. Mexico – Strong healthcare system, low living costs and vibrant expat hubs. Gibraltar – Familiar legal and healthcare systems, tax advantages and sunny climate.

Interestingly, Gibraltar was the only European destination to feature within the top 10. Its strong appeal lies in its unique blend of British familiarity and Mediterranean lifestyle, coupled with tax advantages and healthcare aligned with the UK system. The June 2025 treaty restoring visa-free access to the Schengen area for Gibraltar residents also boosted its ranking, making it one of the few European options offering both financial and lifestyle security.

As retirees weigh up where to spend their later years, factors such as healthcare quality, affordability and ease of residency are becoming more influential than geographical proximity. For many, the UAE’s mix of sunshine, safety, healthcare excellence and tax freedom is setting a new benchmark for international retirement destinations.

The rankings were based on weighted scores across healthcare (25%), personal tax rates (25%), cost of living (25%), sunshine hours (8.33%), residency options (8.33%) and English proficiency (8.33%).