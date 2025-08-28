Hidden Outdoor Pools Revealed: Turo Showcases the UK’s Ultimate Summer Escapes

Turo highlights the UK’s top-secret wild swimming spots and scenic outdoor pools

Remote, car-only destinations offering peace, beauty, and adventure this summer

Car-sharing platform Turo has released its guide to the UK’s best-kept outdoor swimming gems, perfect for those looking to beat the crowds and embrace nature’s beauty.

With record-breaking summer heat and increasing demand for quieter spaces, these destinations provide the ideal refreshing getaway. Most of them are nestled in hard-to-reach locations, meaning travelling by car is the only way to enjoy their untouched charm.

Top Outdoor Swimming Destinations for 2025



The Jubilee Pool, Penzance, Cornwall



Best for: Art deco glamour meets Atlantic Ocean views

This stunning 1930s triangular lido, carved into the rocks at Penzance’s Battery Rocks, offers one of the UK’s most dramatic swimming experiences. The geothermally heated seawater pool maintains a comfortable temperature year-round, while waves from the Atlantic occasionally crash over the sides during high tide, creating an exhilarating natural jacuzzi effect.

The pool is a 10-minute walk from Penzance town centre, but with limited parking nearby and no direct public transport links to the seafront location, a car is essential for accessing this Cornish gem. The drive along the A30 offers spectacular coastal views, making the journey part of the experience.

Car park tip: Arrive early in summer as the small clifftop car park fills quickly, or park in Penzance town and enjoy the scenic coastal walk.

Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland



Best for: Wild swimming in crystal-clear mountain pools

These ethereal natural pools, fed by waterfalls cascading down from the Black Cuillin mountains, offer some of Scotland’s most magical wild swimming. The series of interconnected pools varies in depth and temperature, with the clearest, most swimmable pools requiring a moderate hike through dramatic Highland scenery.

Located near Glenbrittle, the Fairy Pools are accessible only via a single-track road with no public transport options. The 20-minute walk from the car park to the main pools rewards visitors with pristine mountain water and views that feel truly otherworldly.

Highland hack: Bring a wetsuit even in summer – Scottish mountain water is refreshing in the extreme. The car park charges £5, and the road can be busy, so consider visiting early morning or late afternoon.

Hathersage Open Air Pool, Peak District, Derbyshire



Best for: Heated outdoor swimming with Peak District views

This heated outdoor pool, maintained at a comfortable 78°F (26°C), offers year-round swimming with stunning views across the Peak District. The pool’s elevated position provides panoramic vistas of the surrounding moors and valleys, making every length feel like a scenic journey.

While Hathersage has a train station, the pool is a 15-minute walk uphill from the village centre through residential streets with no regular bus service. Driving allows easy access to the dedicated car park and makes it simple to combine with other Peak District attractions.

Peak performance: The pool offers both serious lane swimming and family fun areas. Visit during weekday mornings for the most peaceful experience and clearest mountain views.

The Lido, Saltdean, East Sussex



Best for: Art deco elegance on the South Coast

Another Art Deco masterpiece, this magnificently restored 1930s lido sits dramatically on the clifftops near Brighton, offering heated outdoor swimming with uninterrupted sea views. The building, recently restored to its original glory, houses both indoor and outdoor pools, with the outdoor pool being the star attraction.

Located in the small village of Saltdean, the coastal drive from Brighton offers spectacular views of the Seven Sisters cliffs and makes for a perfect convertible journey.

Seaside secret: The outdoor pool is heated to 26°C year-round, and the café serves excellent locally-sourced food. The clifftop location can be windy, so bring a windbreak for poolside lounging.

Ilkley Pool and Lido, West Yorkshire



Best for: Victorian elegance in the Yorkshire Dales

This beautifully maintained Victorian outdoor pool, fed by natural spring water, sits in the heart of Ilkley with stunning views of the surrounding Yorkshire Dales. The unheated spring water provides a bracing but refreshing swimming experience, particularly popular with cold water swimming enthusiasts.

Driving provides direct access to on-site parking and easy exploration of the surrounding Dales countryside.

Dales delight: The spring water temperature averages 15°C in summer, perfect for building cold water tolerance. The poolside café serves warming drinks and hearty Yorkshire fare for post-swim recovery.

