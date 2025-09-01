Therapist Annette Ansell Partners with Enagic to Support People Facing Cost of Living Challenges

Acclaimed therapist, supervisor, and resilience coach Annette Ansell has teamed up with Japanese company Enagic to mentor and guide individuals selling its innovative, medical-grade water ionisation system.

With a presence in more than 40 countries and over 50 years of experience, Enagic has built a strong reputation for its award-winning Kangen Water system, which is ISO9001 certified. For Annette, the company’s values and ethical approach were essential, as she fully understands the challenges people face when trying to succeed in business.

Annette’s own life story is one of perseverance. Once a homeless single mother raising three children in an abandoned caravan, she has transformed years of hardship into a thriving career focused on helping others overcome adversity.

Recalling the summer of 1976 — still the hottest on record — Annette shared her struggle to survive without money or a home while caring for her three young children, aged six, eight, and ten. “We slept on mattresses on the floor of an abandoned caravan and lived on porridge, potatoes and hedgerow food I could forage,” she said. “It was poverty in its rawest form. I was constantly asking myself, ‘What will people think of me?’”

Despite surviving on just £1,548 a year (equivalent to around £10,500 today), Annette refused to give up. She balanced childcare with a full-time degree, garage work, and even car body repairs. “I learned that I could do far more than I ever thought possible,” she said. “Resilience isn’t just a buzzword, it’s built through saying yes to challenges and refusing to give up.”

Today, with more than 20,000 hours of counselling and psychotherapy experience, Annette uses her personal journey to inspire others to rebuild confidence and self-esteem.

Over the years, she has supported more than 2,000 clients, helping them develop self-worth, motivation, and resilience, while also training and supervising other therapists to strengthen the profession as a whole.

“My story proves you don’t have to stay stuck,” she added. “If I can raise three kids in a caravan and rebuild my life, I know others can thrive too. That’s the belief I bring to every client I work with.”

Passionate about supporting single parents and those hardest hit by the cost of living crisis, Annette is now sharing her experiences and her new business opportunity to inspire others to take control of their future.

Through this new partnership, she aims to demonstrate how lived experience can be a source of empathy and strength. By combining her decades of therapeutic expertise with Enagic’s platform, she hopes to empower others to achieve financial independence and rewrite their own life stories.

To learn more about Kangen Water and Enagic, connect with Annette online.

