Ease-E Melts Debuts with Pet-Friendly Solutions to Banish Household Odours

When pet owner Jordan Ashford realised that traditional wax melts and air fresheners were only hiding unpleasant smells rather than removing them, she set out to design a better option. The result is the launch of Ease-E Melts, a brand-new, pet-safe way to keep homes across the UK smelling fresh.

In 2023, Jordan began creating handmade wax melts after becoming frustrated by the chemical-heavy products sold on the high street. What started as a simple hobby soon grew into a passion. “I remembered something my dad always told me – ‘find a job that you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life’. For the first time, it really resonated. I knew this was what I wanted to do,” she said.

Her breakthrough moment came after a rainy walk with her lemon beagle, Nala. “It poured down with rain and when we got home, the wet dog smell was unbearable,” Jordan recalled. “I lit one of my melts and while it masked the smell temporarily, the stench returned the next day. I realised I wasn’t solving the problem – and that’s when Ease-E Melts was born.”

From those early experiments, Jordan has built a business dedicated to odour elimination rather than temporary masking. Inspired by Nala, Ease-E Melts offers wax melts, sprays, and carpet fresheners, all made with pet-safe ingredients and designed to refresh rooms quickly without harsh chemicals or scrubbing.

“The first time I tested my products, I knew I was onto something. The dog smell in the air was actually gone. For the first time, I felt relief and confidence in my home and that’s the feeling I want to give other pet parents,” Jordan said.

For Jordan, Ease-E Melts is more than a fragrance company. She describes it as “a loyal best friend for your home – playful, loving, reliable and a little cheeky. It’s about giving pet owners their home back, without embarrassment, anxiety, or the constant battle against odours.”

The launch comes amid record levels of UK pet ownership, with 57% of households now having a pet (Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, 2024). A OnePoll survey for the Daily Express found that 23% of Brits rank pet odours among the top 20 worst household smells, while a Yes Homebuyers study revealed that 11% of potential buyers would avoid purchasing an otherwise ideal home if it smelled of pets. With demand for safe, effective solutions rising, Ease-E Melts arrives at the perfect time.

Ease-E Melts products are now available at www.ease-emelts.com, offering a growing range designed especially for pet-loving families.