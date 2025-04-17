SureSIM Global Wins Big at Mobile News Awards 2025 for Enterprise eSIM Excellence

Utelize Mobile’s solution applauded for transforming global enterprise connectivity

Utelize Mobile has announced that its market-leading solution, SureSIM Global, has won the Best Enterprise IoT eSIM Product at the Mobile News Awards 2025—one of the most respected accolades in the UK telecoms space.

The win highlights SureSIM Global’s smart approach to simplifying mobile connectivity for international enterprises, offering better reliability, more expansive coverage, and measurable cost reductions.

Judges at the Mobile News Awards were particularly impressed by the platform’s intuitive controls and user-first design, which combine with robust enterprise tools to streamline mobile service delivery. One of the judges remarked:

“It’s wonderful to see how the innovation the mobile industry can deliver can dramatically and cost-effectively simplify communication for customers.”

Developed by Simovate, the specialist mobile data arm of Utelize Mobile, SureSIM Global offers a complete global eSIM solution. It supports remote eSIM rollout, automated network switching, cost monitoring, and real-time billing—all designed for corporate IT teams managing mobile estates across multiple geographies.

Commenting on the recognition, Matt Atkinson, Managing Director at Utelize Mobile, said:

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises simplify connectivity, manage mobile services more effectively, and support their people wherever they work in the world. SureSIM Global is designed to solve real-world challenges around cost, complexity, visibility and user experience – and we’re proud to see that being recognised by the industry.”

Providing access to mobile data in over 190 countries and across 450+ networks, SureSIM Global integrates security, visibility, and control into a central platform. The SureSIM Portal gives users real-time insights and control over international roaming costs.

With a straightforward monthly rental and flexible billing model, SureSIM Global avoids the pitfalls of bundled plans. Whether via QR-code eSIM or physical SIMs, deployment is smooth, and security is enhanced through features like IMEI lock and VPN-based data routing.