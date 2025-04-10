Tandem Workforce and NuPaths Launch Scalable Solution to IT Skills Shortage with Focus on Retention

Tandem Workforce and NuPaths have today announced a pioneering collaboration set to revolutionise how companies recruit and retain IT talent. This strategic alliance merges NuPaths’ career-centred technical training with Tandem’s proven employee retention framework to establish scalable talent pipelines across the UK and US technology sectors.

Tackling the IT Skills Gap Head-On

With tech roles currently remaining unfilled for up to 50% longer than other positions—and the cost of staff turnover reaching as much as 200% of annual salaries—the industry is grappling with an escalating staffing crisis. This partnership directly addresses the dual challenge of filling roles and retaining qualified staff through a combined training-and-retention model.

“Companies today aren’t just struggling to find qualified IT staff—they’re struggling to keep them,” said Andy Petroski, President of NuPaths. “Our partnership with Tandem creates a complete solution that solves both problems simultaneously, giving employers the stability they need to grow confidently.”

A Dual Approach to Sustainable Tech Hiring

This joint effort draws on the unique expertise of both organisations:

NuPaths’ Specialised IT Programmes : NuPaths delivers intensive training tailored to in-demand areas such as cybersecurity, network support, software testing, and technical assistance. The industry-validated programmes equip learners with market-ready skills in as little as 26 weeks.

Tandem’s Employer-Funded Retention Model: Tandem’s innovative sponsorship structure shifts risk away from employers while incentivising long-term employee loyalty. It helps ensure that investments in training pay off in the form of stronger retention and team cohesion.

Tangible Results for Employers

Employers already using this model have seen measurable success, including:

A 67% faster ramp-up time for new hires

Retention rates nearly three times higher than the industry norm

A 35% decrease in recruitment spending over two years

Growth in team size without a proportional increase in costs

Jeffrey Groeber, CEO of Tandem Workforce, explained: “This partnership is particularly powerful since NuPaths’ focused, certification-based training programs create ready-trained IT professionals that can contribute immediately. When combined with our retention framework, we’ve seen employers reduce their staffing costs by up to 35% while simultaneously improving team stability and performance.”

Redefining IT Workforce Development

The Tandem-NuPaths model introduces a game-changing approach to building technical teams. Rather than competing for talent in a costly hiring landscape, employers can now create tailored workforce pipelines filled with qualified, engaged professionals.

The joint solution is currently available in select mid-Atlantic regions, with plans to expand nationally by the end of 2025.