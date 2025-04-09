Trump’s Trade Tariffs Trigger Renewed Enthusiasm for Homegrown British Brands

More than half of UK adults say they’re now more inclined to shop on British websites.

The unveiling of “Liberation Day” tariffs by US President Donald Trump has unintentionally stirred a renewed appreciation for British-made products, according to the organisation behind the UK’s national domain registry.

Nominet, which has managed the .UK registry since 1996, reports a noticeable uptick in interest around British businesses and their products since the United States imposed new trade tariffs.

A survey conducted with 2,000 UK adults by the registry – which oversees 10 million domain names – found that nearly half (49%) of respondents said US-imposed tariffs on British exports would make them more inclined to support British-made goods in the future.

Only 14% of participants said they wouldn’t be more likely to buy British products, while 37% were undecided about how their buying habits might be affected.

Older age groups, particularly those aged 55 and over, expressed a stronger emotional connection to purchasing British goods. Consumers in the North East and West Midlands were among the most likely to adjust their spending preferences due to the new tariffs.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents acknowledged a heightened sense of pride in choosing British products since the US policy shift, while only 13% reported no change in sentiment and 23% were uncertain.

In a separate finding, 54% agreed that having a UK-specific domain, such as .co.uk or .uk, influenced their online buying decisions. This trend was most notable among older adults, with the South East of England and Scotland leading in support for UK-based domains.

David Carroll, Chief Customer Officer at Nominet, commented:

“We’ve seen a Trump bump of our own in terms of online searches for UK domain names over the last week or so. With pride returning to buying British – it looks like a growing number of businesses and individuals are looking at registering a UK web address to join the 10m already registered.

“Choosing a .UK domain name has always been a conscious decision for many online businesses, but with a growing sense of pride in buying British – now may be the time for many UK businesses to tap into this feeling.”

Data from Google indicates that interest in UK domains saw a marked increase following President Trump’s Liberation Day announcement, with searches for “co.uk” hitting their highest level since February 2024.