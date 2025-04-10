Helen Epega’s ‘Song Queen: A Pidgin Opera’ Marks 10-Year Anniversary at Wilton’s Music Hall

Celebrating a decade of innovation and cultural fusion, Helen Epega’s acclaimed production Song Queen: A Pidgin Opera returns to London’s historic Wilton’s Music Hall from 24 to 26 April, presented by EMCA.

Audiences can enjoy the experience across three dates, with a special matinee performance scheduled on Saturday 26 April.

Following a sell-out show at the Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall, this powerful work continues to push creative limits while promoting diversity in the arts. Fusing classical Western composition with African percussion and futuristic sonic elements, the opera is performed in a medley of languages: Nigerian Pidgin English, Patois, Creole, Cockney, Hip-Hop Vernacular, and Multicultural London Slang—offering a contemporary reimagining of opera for today’s audience.

The 90-minute performance showcases an impressive line-up, including Helen Epega (Composer-Librettist and Lead Vocalist), Richard Ọlátúndé Baker (African Percussion), Abdul William (Steel Pans), Francis Angol (Choreographer), Esme Benjamin (Movement Artist), Louisa Martin (Soprano), Francesca Bartolo (Mezzo-Soprano), Jacob Cole (Tenor), Ted Day (Baritone), Karolina Przasnyska (Violin), Daniel Yiu (Cello), Manuel Gageiro (Piano), Antoinette Jackman (Director), and Baba Epega (Executive Producer).

Helen Epega, Composer-Librettist and Lead, said: “It’s incredible to see how this opera has evolved over ten years. This anniversary run is a celebration of everything we’ve built – music, culture and community.

“The show is a celebration of African and multicultural voices with a story that reflects cultural diversity. It pushes the boundaries of traditional opera with a visually and sonically immersive performance. We are also proud to be British Sign Language-accessible, making opera more inclusive for wider audiences.”

Since its 2015 premiere at The Place Theatre, London, Song Queen: A Pidgin Opera has mesmerised global audiences, with performances across Lagos, Turin, Bodrum, and Cape Town. Set in an Afrofuturistic realm, the narrative follows Kenate, a woman in search of her identity, redemption, and voice.

Tickets are available from £12.50 for adults and £10 for concessions at songqueenapidginopera.com.