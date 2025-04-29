THE FRNTAL Returns to Cannes 2025 with Exclusive Red Carpet Hub to Spotlight Global Talent and Partnerships

THE FRNTAL, the internationally acclaimed PR and talent management agency, is set to make a distinguished return to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with its much-anticipated Red Carpet Hub. Running from 13 to 23 May 2025 at the iconic JW Marriott Hotel, this private venue will offer an elite setting for filmmakers, influencers, media professionals, and industry insiders to network and collaborate, further enhancing the festival’s worldwide prestige.

This year’s activation sees THE FRNTAL expanding its celebrated blend of luxury and entertainment through valued collaborations with leading brands such as NARS (Shiseido Group), Balmain Hair, and EAUde1974.

At the Red Carpet Hub, guests will experience a dynamic programme of events, exclusive brand activations, and luxury engagements, seamlessly weaving together fashion, entertainment, and beauty under one prestigious roof.

Shery Lunardi, Founder and Director of THE FRNTAL, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations: “The Cannes Film Festival is where the world’s most influential figures in cinema and culture gather. Our Red Carpet Hub is designed to foster invaluable connections and unforgettable moments, ensuring our clients shine on this global stage. We are proud to create a space that unites industry leaders and gives our partners a platform to showcase their exceptional work.”

Highlights at the Red Carpet Hub (13-23 May 2025):

Located at the heart of the Cannes festivities, the Red Carpet Hub will serve as an exclusive base for VIP guests, top-tier brands, and global media. Notable highlights include:

Star-studded Appearances: Prominent celebrities, influencers, and key industry figures will make appearances, ensuring the Hub remains a vibrant centre of activity throughout the festival.

Luxury Brand Activations: Partner brands NARS, Balmain Hair, and EAUde1974 will host immersive, luxury-driven experiences that captivate attendees and create lasting impressions.

Networking Excellence: The strategic positioning of the Hub offers unmatched opportunities for media, talent, and influencers to forge new alliances, exchange ideas, and ignite future collaborations.

Now synonymous with the glamour of Cannes, the Red Carpet Hub stands as a premier destination for exclusive media interactions, press coverage, and high-profile connections. THE FRNTAL’s unwavering dedication to curating unforgettable experiences ensures its clients and partners continue to thrive at one of the most iconic global gatherings in cinema and culture.

With luxury partners NARS, Balmain Hair, and EAUde1974 onboard, the Red Carpet Hub continues to set the standard for creative collaboration, elite networking, and cross-industry innovation.

About THE FRNTAL



THE FRNTAL is a renowned international PR and talent management agency specializing in elevating the careers of high-profile clients across a diverse array of industries. Known for its strategic approach to public relations, celebrity management, and brand development, THE FRNTAL crafts tailored campaigns that drive visibility, forge impactful partnerships, and create lasting legacies for its clients. The agency’s services span talent management, media outreach, influencer engagement, and entertainment consulting, ensuring that its clients stand out in a competitive global marketplace.



THE FRNTAL: Service Offerings

Talent & Celebrity Management: Comprehensive representation for actors, musicians, athletes, and influencers focused on long-term career growth and success.

Public Relations: Strategic media placements and outreach in top-tier outlets to maximize client visibility.

Brand Development & Partnerships: Customized branding and partnership strategies that reflect each client's unique identity and goals.

Influencer Networking: Facilitating valuable connections with key industry influencers and decision-makers to broaden client exposure.

Publicity Campaigns: Maximizing media coverage through exclusive interviews, red carpet events, and strategic social media campaigns.

: Maximizing media coverage through exclusive interviews, red carpet events, and strategic social media campaigns. Entertainment Consulting: Expert advice on contracts, career management, and public image development.