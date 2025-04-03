£20,000 National Lottery Grant Fuels SHYNNE’s Inclusive Gaming Sessions for Neurodiverse Youth

A local social enterprise dedicated to empowering neurodivergent young people is celebrating a major boost. SHYNNE has received a £20,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will support the growth of its innovative gaming events designed for children and teens with ADHD, autism, and other neurodevelopmental differences in Mill Hill and nearby communities.

Welcoming Environments That Celebrate Neurodiversity

SHYNNE’s gaming sessions are purposefully crafted to meet the needs of neurodivergent participants. Unlike standard gaming environments, which can often be overstimulating, SHYNNE’s events offer:

Calming spaces with adjustable light and sound settings

Designated quiet areas for downtime and sensory breaks

Visual guides and timetables to create a predictable structure

Facilitators trained in neurodiverse-friendly communication

Flexible ways for young people to take part at their own pace

“Many of our young people have had negative experiences in mainstream social settings,” explains Marlon Huggins, founder of SHYNNE. “Our gaming events eliminate those barriers, creating an environment where differences aren’t just accommodated—they’re celebrated.”

Gaming as a Pathway to Growth

SHYNNE sees gaming as much more than recreation. Their carefully curated sessions support neurodivergent youth in developing valuable life skills, such as:

Teamwork and social interaction through cooperative games

Strategic thinking and planning via board and video games

Opportunities to practise emotional regulation in a supportive setting

A chance to build self-esteem through skill mastery and group praise

Improved communication via structured, team-based challenges

“I am so grateful to the National Lottery for this incredible support,” said Huggins. “This funding will directly fuel our gaming events, which are hugely popular and meaningful for the young people we work with. These aren’t just games—they’re confidence-building, social-connecting, joy-sparking lifelines for neurodiverse youth.”

Scaling Up Support for Local Families

Thanks to the new funding, SHYNNE will significantly broaden its reach. Plans include:

Increasing gaming meetups from two to four each month

Launching age-specific gaming sessions

Building a lending library of accessible and adaptive gaming tools

Establishing a peer mentoring scheme for youth leadership development

Organising family gaming evenings to foster stronger parent-child bonds

In addition, the funding will help SHYNNE expand its wraparound support services—including mentoring, workshops, and advice sessions—tailored to the wider needs of neurodivergent young people and their families.

A Homegrown, Community-Driven Initiative

SHYNNE stands as a shining example of grassroots innovation driven by local needs. Founded by Mill Hill resident Marlon Huggins, the organisation has grown hand-in-hand with its community, with young neurodivergent voices helping shape its programming and approach.

The National Lottery Community Fund—powered by players’ contributions—continues to support grassroots initiatives like SHYNNE that are making a tangible difference. This latest grant reflects the growing awareness of the importance of inclusive, specialised support for neurodiverse children and teens.