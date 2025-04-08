Paseda360 Named Finalist in Education & Training Category at UK StartUp Awards

Chichester-based coaching and training company Paseda360 has been shortlisted in the Education & Training StartUp of the Year category at the UK StartUp Awards Regional Finals 2025.

Founded by nationally recognised coach and entrepreneur Angela Cox, Paseda360 has swiftly made its mark on the coaching sector with a distinctive, human-focused approach that fuses psychology, coaching, and therapeutic insight into a structured and powerful methodology.

Since launching in 2022, the company has supported over 100 coaches through accredited training courses and its dedicated Coach Club, as well as working with hundreds of leaders across the UK to embed the principles of Human-Centric Leadership.

Paseda360’s accredited programmes are designed to disrupt outdated coaching frameworks. With a bold mission to reimagine what modern coaching looks like, the business delivers tools and methods that go far deeper than surface-level transformation.

Whether working with those making a career change or experienced professionals, Paseda360 helps both individuals and organisations implement lasting change — internally and externally.

Angela Cox, founder of Paseda360, commented:

‘’Being shortlisted for this award is a proud moment for our team and clients, but for me, it’s a reflection of the impact we’re making.

Paseda360 isn’t just a training provider, we set out on a mission to reshape what it means to be a coach. To ensure coaches are equipped for the challenges that lie ahead as people come to terms with the impact of AI and what that means for their identity.”

She added, “We teach people how to show up fully, hold space with confidence, and stop hiding behind the masks that keep them stuck. Our growth has been fuelled by a community of brilliant humans who are ready to do the work — and it’s an honour to be recognised for that.”

Beyond its coaching academy, Paseda360 also runs the annual Future of Coaching Conference and founded the National Coaching Awards, continuing to drive innovation and excellence in the industry.

Now in its fourth year, the UK StartUp Awards highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of new businesses throughout the country. Regional winners will be revealed this spring, with the national titles awarded at the final event during Ideas Fest in Hertfordshire this September.

Having previously won The Rising Star StartUp Award in 2023 and reached the finals in the Education & Training category last year, this latest nomination reaffirms Paseda360’s continued upward momentum and clear sense of purpose.