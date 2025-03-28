Orbital Strengthens Compliance Framework Through Partnership with Know Your Customer

Orbital, a global leader in stablecoin and traditional cross-border payment solutions, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Know Your Customer, an award-winning provider of KYB automation and digital onboarding technology. This partnership marks a significant advancement in Orbital’s compliance infrastructure, aiming to streamline client onboarding processes while ensuring heightened security and regulatory alignment in cross-border financial transactions.

With the widespread adoption of stablecoins continuing to grow, regulatory oversight is intensifying. For businesses operating within both digital and fiat currency spheres, robust and efficient compliance processes are more crucial than ever. Know Your Customer brings deep expertise in real-time business identity verification and access to official registry data, facilitating seamless onboarding, compliance management, and risk assessment. Orbital selected Know Your Customer for its unmatched access to over 140 global corporate registries, and its insistence on verified documentary evidence—a major factor in forming this partnership.

Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer, commented: “Orbital’s forward-thinking approach to stablecoin and traditional cross-border transactions aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering businesses through best-in-class KYC/AML compliance technology. By integrating our advanced business verification and automation solutions, we’re confident that together we’ll set a new benchmark for frictionless, secure global payments that can meet—and exceed—regulatory expectations worldwide.”

Utilising Know Your Customer’s compliance technology, Orbital is now able to reduce onboarding timelines significantly without compromising due diligence or risk controls. Gary Mushrow, Head of Compliance Product at Orbital, noted: “Compliance isn’t about ticking boxes – it’s about ensuring the businesses we work with are legitimate and trustworthy. With Know Your Customer now part of our compliance stack, we are setting a new benchmark for secure and seamless cross-border transactions.”

Established in 2017, Orbital has its headquarters in London, Tallinn, and Gibraltar, and employs over 120 staff worldwide. In 2024 alone, the company processed more than $5.6 billion in cross-border fiat and stablecoin payments across multiple industries. Its regulatory structure includes authorisation as a payment institution by the UK FCA, EMI and DLT licences in Gibraltar, VASP registration in Estonia, and membership of the Swiss VQF SRO.

About Orbital:

Orbital is an award-winning global payments platform with over 8 years of experience in orchestrating secure and seamless stablecoin and traditional payments for businesses globally.

Orbital equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, Stablecoin Wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies, interchangeably.

Orbital’s multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

For more information visit https://getorbital.com or follow Orbital on LinkedIn or X

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next-generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide. For teams struggling with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer offers an intuitive digital compliance workspace that combines unmatched real-time registry data, covering over 140 countries, seamless integrations, and AI-powered smart automation. This streamlined approach transforms the compliance function at its core, allowing clients to customise their solutions by selecting only the functionalities they need, all accessible via a robust REST API.