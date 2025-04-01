XIMEA Unveils 245 MPix Medium Format Camera Featuring 4.1″ Sony IMX811 Sensor

XIMEA, a pioneer in high-resolution imaging solutions, has expanded its xiX-XL camera line-up with a new benchmark in digital imaging – a 245.7 MPix model powered by Sony’s backside-illuminated IMX811 sensor.

The newly launched MX2457 camera utilises the high-speed PCIe interface to support real-time data transfer – a critical advantage for complex imaging tasks. Thanks to Sony’s IMX811 sensor, users can expect exceptional detail and light sensitivity, making this camera ideal for surface inspections, texture analysis, and city-wide mapping projects.

Key Highlights:

• Exceptional Resolution: The MX2457 models offer an industry-leading resolution of 245.7 megapixels (19,200 x 12,800), delivering incredibly detailed images. This is especially beneficial for applications such as Outdoor 3D Mapping and Videogrammetry.

• Backside Illuminated Sensor: Unlike traditional front-illuminated sensors, BSI technology significantly improves quantum efficiency—reaching over 80%—to produce clearer, brighter images even in low-light settings.

• Ultra-Fast Data Transfer: The camera supports the transfer of over 10 full-resolution frames per second, thanks to its advanced 32 Gbps interface. This ensures high efficiency in industrial processes with tight timing requirements.

• Compact Medium Format Design: Despite its large-format 64 mm diagonal sensor, the camera retains a space-efficient footprint (approximately 80 x 80 mm), allowing easy installation and greater adaptability.

• PCIe Gen 3 Performance: With a PCI Express Gen 3 interface, the MX2457 offers direct memory access (DMA) for ultra-low latency and minimal CPU usage. It also supports long-range connectivity and the ability to link multiple units for multicamera setups.

• Modular Sensor Head: Its detachable sensor head improves flexibility in integration, while also reducing thermal noise by keeping heat away from the imaging area—ideal for space-limited or heat-sensitive environments.

• Advanced Cooling Options: The camera comes with a fan-based cooling module by default. For users needing silent or enhanced thermal control, a liquid cooling module is available to minimise vibrations and heat.

• Versatile Lens Compatibility: The system supports various lens mounts—beginning with a passive M72 mechanical mount and active EF mount—with planned support for active Hasselblad mounts, enabling full remote control of aperture, focus, and stabilisation.

Technical Overview:

Broad Application Spectrum:

Built for aerial imaging and beyond, the xiX-XL camera range excels in photogrammetry—delivering precision for mapping, agriculture, and urban planning tasks.

Additional use cases include:

Industrial inspection : PCB, FPD, wafer metrology, solar panels, and more

Medical imaging : Microscopy, genomics, neuroscience, and OCT applications

Scientific exploration : Astronomy, space science, and material research

Security and surveillance: Facial recognition, border monitoring, and crowd surveillance

Highest 245.7 MPix resolution, detachable sensor head, attractive price and exceptional image quality make these cameras a clear choice for various applications.