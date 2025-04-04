UK’s First AI-Driven GCSE Mock Exams Launch Nationwide

A pioneering mock exam initiative has been unveiled, introducing the UK’s first AI-powered GCSE examination experience — designed to replicate real exam conditions and improve outcomes for students across the country. The platform, developed by Medly AI, will run fully board-specific mock assessments from 14–18 April, with results released on 20 April — ideal timing for pupils preparing for this summer’s exams.

“We’ve created this system to democratise access to high-quality exam preparation,” said Dr. Paul Jung and Dr. Kavi Samra, the medical doctors who co-founded Medly AI. “Our data shows students using our platform improve their final grades by an average of 1.2 grade boundaries, with the most significant improvements coming from schools in underprivileged areas where mock exam resources are often limited.”

The platform ensures a realistic exam environment through three standout features: AI proctoring that mimics an invigilator by overseeing exam conditions; AI marking systems trained to match the standards of official GCSE markers; and papers tailored to specific UK exam boards such as AQA and Edexcel.

Founded in 2023, Medly AI is a British edtech company on a mission to improve access to quality education using artificial intelligence. It currently supports more than 50,000 students nationwide and recently secured £1.7 million in funding from impact-driven investors Eka Ventures and Ada Ventures.

“Our mission has always been to level the playing field in education,” said Dr. Jung. “With these AI-powered mock exams, we’re providing students from all backgrounds with the tools they need to succeed in their GCSEs, regardless of their school’s resources.”

Medly’s AI marking system was co-developed with academics at University College London and has achieved a 97% accuracy rate against human markers across all core GCSE subjects.

“What makes our platform unique is the combination of technological innovation with pedagogical expertise,” explained Dr. Samra. “We’re not just automating the exam process; we’re enhancing it with personalised feedback that helps students understand exactly where they need to improve.”

The team behind Medly AI worked closely with educators and students, holding regular focus groups every fortnight to test and refine the platform. This hands-on development approach ensured the platform closely replicates real exam conditions while delivering detailed feedback to support academic improvement.

Students and schools interested in participating in the upcoming mock exam period can register now at www.medlyai.com.