SYSPRO Shares Key ERP Insights to Help Drive Growth in Manufacturing and Distribution

SYSPRO has published new research aimed at supporting senior leaders in mid-sized companies who are evaluating the benefits of introducing an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

For manufacturing and distribution firms looking to scale, practical tools are essential for fostering a culture rooted in data and empowering decision-makers throughout the supply chain and wider operations.

“In today’s digital age, effective data management, security, and storage have become critical for any significant twenty-first-century business. And yet, many manufacturers and distributors are struggling with legacy systems that fail to support their long-term growth aspirations,” says Nick McGrane, Managing Director of NexSys, A SYSPRO Company.

These findings were presented during a recent SYSPRO-hosted webinar, centred around the release of the company’s new e-book: A Guide to Successful ERP System Implementation. Compiled in collaboration with strategic research experts Frost & Sullivan, the guide offers crucial insights into ERP investment strategies, common mistakes to avoid, and proven practices for successful implementation. By exploring 10 essential questions, businesses can assess whether an ERP solution could help them reach their long-term growth objectives.

Digital transformation is essential to future-proof operations

Manufacturing and distribution are among the most data-reliant sectors in the global economy. In today’s digital world, streamlined data handling, protection, and storage are increasingly vital for sustained growth.

As organisations grow, the limitations of outdated or disjointed systems become more apparent. Manual processes and fragmented tools not only slow down workflows but also hinder quick access to business-critical information. Embarking on a digital transformation strategy allows companies to unlock operational efficiencies and set the stage for long-term success.

This newly released report is tailored specifically for decision-makers at mid-sized firms and provides the guidance they need to navigate investment decisions, steer clear of common missteps, and adopt practices that generate lasting value.

Upgrading to integrated systems delivers competitive advantage

When businesses rely on outdated software or disconnected platforms, both staff and leadership often lose valuable time pulling together the data they need to make key decisions — from tracking margins to identifying process improvements.

Companies featured in the report invested, on average, around 3% of their operating budget in ERP implementation. However, nearly 50% of respondents indicated plans to double their technology spending within the next five years — a clear signal of how integral digital infrastructure has become to business success.

“As manufacturers and distributors expand their operations, the complexity of their processes tends to increase, placing additional strain on both systems and personnel. This shift in expenditure underscores the growing recognition of technology as a critical driver of efficiency and competitiveness in the manufacturing and distribution sectors,” says McGrane.

The full e-book is available for free download at: https://za.syspro.com/ebook/a-guide-to-successful-erp-system-implementation-insights-and-best-practices/