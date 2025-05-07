BirBir Raises $10 Million to Accelerate Peer-to-Peer E-Commerce Growth Across Uzbekistan

BirBir, a fast-emerging P2P classifieds platform in Uzbekistan, has successfully secured $10 million in fresh funding. The investment will be used to strengthen the company’s technological capabilities, expand its team, and scale its services within Uzbekistan and further afield.

Established in 2023 by fintech innovator Alexander Pekin and edtech expert Alexander Bayzarov, BirBir was launched to address a key gap in Uzbekistan’s digital marketplace — a streamlined, mobile-first service for trading, buying, and selling goods. In just over twelve months, BirBir has seen remarkable traction, boasting over 500,000 active monthly users and recording three million sessions each month.

The platform’s swift rise has been powered by its smartphone-oriented design, tailored to meet the needs of Uzbekistan’s digitally engaged audience. BirBir offers a seamless interface in local languages, allowing users to easily rent, sell, or purchase a diverse array of items — from electronics and furniture to vehicles and homes.

Spotlight on Automotive Listings

A major factor behind BirBir’s strong early performance is its emphasis on the vehicle marketplace. With more than 450,000 new cars sold in Uzbekistan during 2024 and an even more robust second-hand market, BirBir has filled a vital gap by offering a reliable online alternative to informal sales channels.

“We are focused on building a seamless, trust-based environment for peer-to-peer transactions, especially in sectors like automotive, where transparency and convenience are key,” said Alexander Pekin, co-founder of BirBir. “The investment will allow us to improve our infrastructure, introduce AI-powered features, and enhance the user experience.”

E-Commerce Momentum in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s digital commerce sector is expanding rapidly, with forecasts suggesting the market will exceed $1 billion by 2027. In 2023, online sales made up just 4% of total retail, but that figure is expected to increase to 15% over the next few years — offering a ripe opportunity for platforms like BirBir.

“Uzbekistan’s digital economy is in the early stages of a major transformation,” said Alexander Bayzarov, co-founder of BirBir. “With a large, young, and tech-savvy population, coupled with the government’s growing focus on digital infrastructure, the country offers a tremendous opportunity for businesses like ours.”

Looking Forward: BirBir’s Expansion Plans

The capital injection will support BirBir’s continued development, particularly in enhancing its product suite, AI integrations, and platform security. The company also intends to broaden its footprint across Central Asia, solidifying its role as a trusted marketplace for P2P transactions in Uzbekistan.

For additional details, please visit www.birbir.uz.