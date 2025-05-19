BridgeHead’s HealthStore® Wins ‘Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution’ at 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

BridgeHead Software, a global leader in healthcare data management, has been honoured with the “Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution” accolade for its HealthStore® Clinical Data Repository (CDR) at the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

Organised by MedTech Breakthrough – a respected independent market intelligence firm – the awards spotlight the most impactful digital health technologies and innovations worldwide. This marks the fourth occasion BridgeHead has received this distinction, previously winning in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

HealthStore® serves as a comprehensive clinical data repository that consolidates, protects, and makes accessible both legacy and live patient information not stored in the EHR. This includes imaging, clinical reports, scanned documents, and lab results. Clinicians are able to retrieve this data within the EHR interface, giving them a complete longitudinal patient record that improves decision-making, streamlines workflows, and supports research, analytics, and AI applications.

Fully interoperable via recognised standards such as FHIR, HL7 and DICOM, HealthStore can exchange data across varied healthcare systems. It has demonstrated real-world integration with platforms like Epic, Oracle Health, and eHealth Exchange – most recently showcased at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas.

“HealthStore has been specifically designed to augment the patient record with easy access to data residing outside of Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. As a centralised, interoperable clinical data hub, HealthStore underpins healthcare organisations’ digital transformation journeys and enables them to manage and leverage one of their most important and strategic assets, patient and clinical data, so critical in today’s modern healthcare ecosystem,” said Jim Beagle, President and CEO at BridgeHead Software.

“It’s a thrill to accept the ‘Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution’ from MedTech Breakthrough. It is recognition that the direction we have taken with HealthStore as the ‘Foundation for the Future of Clinical Data Management’ is the right one. We will continue our efforts to ensure HealthStore continues to support the ever-changing needs of healthcare providers with advanced, future-proof data management solutions.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognise innovation and progress in medical technology across numerous categories, including virtual care, EHR, clinical administration, and medical privacy. This year saw a record number of entries from over 18 countries, reflecting the momentum in global digital healthcare.

“Data locked in departmental silos or with other barriers to access, collaboration or sharing leave healthcare organizations with unnecessary burdens in productivity and effectiveness that impede care delivery and negatively impact patient outcomes and experiences. By aggregating disparate, often siloed, datasets, BridgeHead’s HealthStore is driving improved clinical and operational efficiencies for its customers,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough.

“BridgeHead’s HealthStore Clinical Data Repository is redefining what’s possible in clinical data management, helping providers to consolidate, store, protect and share data from across the healthcare enterprise and beyond – now and into the future.”

HealthStore also supports Enterprise Imaging strategies through its integrated Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and helps phase out legacy applications, reducing costs and preserving data value. Its latest features include real-time data integration via FHIR and continuity solutions for planned or unexpected outages.

BridgeHead’s customers have welcomed the award with praise. “We’re delighted that BridgeHead’s HealthStore has been recognised for the 2025 MEDTECH Breakthrough Award for Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution. HealthStore has given us a powerful and scalable foundation for managing legacy and clinical data across our enterprise. It has significantly reduced our overall costs while streamlining access for our Medical Records staff – allowing them to retrieve information from one central location instead of navigating seven separate systems. It’s become a critical component of our long-term data strategy at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center,” said Justin Millar, Director of Information Technology and Security Management at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center in Arizona.

“We’d like to offer BridgeHead our warmest congratulations for winning the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Healthcare Data Repository Solution” for HealthStore®. We made the decision to implement the HealthStore Clinical Data Repository at Government of Jersey to underpin our clinical data management strategy and help drive our digital maturity aspirations. The power of HealthStore is its unique ability to consolidate, store, protect and share a wide array of data, such as medical images, lab results, clinical reports, and more. This is well-deserved recognition, and we’re delighted for the team at BridgeHead,” said Martin Carpenter, Health CIO for Jersey.

Learn more at: www.bridgeheadsoftware.com