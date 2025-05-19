Pokz Hair Studios Combines Hair Replacement with Mental Health Support for Black Men

In the heart of Croydon, Pokz Hair Studios is revolutionising the barbershop experience by fusing high-quality hair replacement services with a supportive space for Black men’s mental health.

Founded by Opoku Kunadu-Yiadom in 2023, the studio offers far more than bespoke hair systems for men of colour. It serves as a sanctuary—where clients not only receive expert grooming but are welcomed into an environment of empathy, community, and understanding. A qualified barber from the London School of Barbering with specialisation in Hair Replacement Systems, Opoku made the leap from quantity surveying to barbering during the pandemic, driven by a passion to help others. His studio has since grown from just 10 clients to a thriving business serving dozens regularly, with annual turnover climbing from £40,000 to over £100,000.

“It’s not just about the haircut,” said Opoku. “It’s about creating a space where men feel safe to open up about their struggles, be it depression, job loss, or personal challenges. The barber-client relationship is powerful; sometimes, it’s the only place where men feel they can truly be themselves.”

This mission carries added weight given the mental health disparities facing Black men in the UK. Research shows Black men are 17 times more likely to be diagnosed with a severe mental health condition than white men, and they’re also more likely to experience coercive treatment while being less likely to access mental health care—often due to stigma and systemic inequality.

Opoku said: “One of my regular clients stopped coming in. Concerned, I reached out and discovered he was battling depression after losing his job and facing personal issues. I invited him for a free haircut. That simple act helped restore his confidence, and he soon secured a new job. It’s moments like these that underscore the importance of what we do.”

Through his work, Opoku champions mental health awareness and shines a light on issues like parental alienation—ensuring that Pokz Hair Studios remains not just a grooming space, but a platform for healing. As he explains, “hair is just the beginning – it’s about holistic well-being.”