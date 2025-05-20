Precision Diagnostics Enhances Policy Management with SharePoint Expertise from Information EXP

Precision Diagnostics, a leading US-based laboratory specialising in toxicology and diagnostic testing, has significantly improved its policy management processes through a collaboration with Information EXP, a SharePoint consultancy headquartered in the UK.

Based in San Diego, California, Precision Diagnostics serves the healthcare sector with a focus on cutting-edge toxicology and diagnostic services. The organisation, now employing over 500 staff, embarked on a journey to streamline policy and compliance management using Microsoft 365 and SharePoint—both central to its wider IT strategy.

With a rapidly expanding workforce came the growing challenge of managing disparate software systems. Greg Ackerman, President and CTO of Precision Diagnostics, reflected on the digital transformation:

“We are a laboratory but make no mistake, we are a technology company. We had the tools, but we didn’t have the ability to assemble them as elegantly as Information EXP did. Offloading this work saved us significant time and brought in skills we didn’t have in-house.”

Information EXP’s flagship SharePoint policy management solution, Policy Express, was fully implemented within four months. The system replaced various third-party applications, automated policy compliance workflows, and introduced audit-ready approval processes. The solution also integrated seamlessly with Viva Learning and Power Apps, delivering both oversight and efficiency—saving an estimated two hours of admin time per week.

Ackerman highlighted the standout functionality:

“One of the best features is an automated alert for orphaned policies. This single feature justified the entire investment.”

The SharePoint-based policy management solution not only improved compliance and efficiency but also aligned with Precision Diagnostics’ strategic goal of reducing software silos. By integrating policy management directly into the existing Microsoft 365 environment, Information EXP helped the company unlock the full potential of its digital ecosystem. This approach minimised IT overhead while enhancing the accessibility and accuracy of critical policy information.

Looking ahead, Precision Diagnostics plans to continue working with Information EXP, leveraging their SharePoint Consultancy arm to further optimise their digital infrastructure. Future projects will include exploring AI-driven enhancements to their Policy Hub, enabling more intuitive policy search and proactive compliance monitoring. By leveraging the power of Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, the company aims to stay ahead of regulatory requirements while maintaining streamlined operations.

This successful rollout has already led to additional projects and an ongoing support contract. Precision Diagnostics now considers Microsoft 365 not just a suite of tools, but a strategic platform that they’re continuing to enhance with AI-driven improvements to their Policy Hub.

“Our partnership is built on continuous improvement,” said Greg Ackerman. “Working with Information EXP ensures our systems evolve alongside our business.”