Pavegen Ramps Up Climate Innovation with New Crowdfund and London-Wide Footstep Activations

Clean energy disruptor Pavegen unveils major crowdfund and AI-fuelled solar strategy

New public installations in London showcase how kinetic energy can power climate solutions

Steps converted to trees in an ambitious bid to offset 1,000 tonnes of CO₂

Pavegen, the multi-award-winning cleantech company, has launched a major new crowdfunding campaign alongside three public activations across London to highlight the power of movement in the fight against climate change.

The “Step Up for Climate Change” campaign will bring Pavegen’s energy-generating floor technology to three key locations — 22 Bishopsgate, Old Spitalfields Market, and Wimbledon — during London Climate Action Week and the world-renowned tennis tournament. In a unique partnership with Evergreen, one tree will be planted for every 200 steps taken on the Pavegen tiles, with the goal of planting a forest the size of Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Every step taken by city dwellers, office workers or tennis attendees will contribute to clean energy generation and a wider climate movement. The installations will show in real time how footsteps can become a force for global change.

The installations include:

Pavegen Energy Floors , generating electricity instantly from footsteps

LED Dashboards , displaying progress in energy and tree planting

Digital Screens and Signage , sharing campaign insights and impact stories

QR Codes , giving users access to the crowdfund and tree-tracking tools

Global Tree Planting, with saplings planted in developing regions by Evertreen

Pavegen’s crowdfund will fuel the continued development of its cleantech systems, particularly the next-generation AI and solar hybrid products, as it looks to secure larger global projects in emerging smart cities across the Middle East, North America and Asia.

“Our mission has always been to transform how our cities harness renewable energy and empower communities through the power of a human footstep…”

— Laurence Kemball-Cook, CEO and Founder, Pavegen

The public investment round invites supporters to join a respected line-up of institutional backers, including the Hinduja Group and Tamar Capital. Existing customers range from top-tier firms like Intel, Ford and Siemens to global entities such as the NFL, Network Rail and the Saudi and US governments.

The campaign goes live on Crowdcube from 30th June to 14th July, with early access beginning on 25th June via:

https://www.crowdcube.com/early-access/pavegen25