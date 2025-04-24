Resilient Software Security Joins Forces with Rezliant AI to Deliver 99.9% Noise Reduction in Security Scans

Resilient Software Security, the enterprise SaaS and blockchain cybersecurity provider established in 2022 by former engineers and security leads from Cisco, Autodesk, and McAfee, has merged with next-generation cybersecurity startup Rezliant AI.

Now operating under the new entity Rezliant Inc., the combined company offers a dynamic, scalable security suite tailored to protect organisations’ data, intellectual property, and customers. Leveraging Rezliant’s AI-driven contextual scanning, the platform assesses thousands of flagged threats and identifies only the one or two that truly matter—delivering instant fixes and enabling faster, smarter responses.

This approach reduces noise in software supply chain security scans by 99.9%, while cutting both time and costs by up to 40%. It allows software engineers to shift their focus from manual triage to accelerating the delivery of secure, compliant products.

Over the last three years, Resilient Software Security has built a strong portfolio of enterprise clients, including Billups and LogicMark, helping them fend off increasingly complex cyber threats. With more organisations integrating AI into their systems, Rezliant Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Damilare Fagbemi saw a crucial opportunity to simplify security operations through automation.

“Someone falls victim to a cyberattack literally every 39 seconds.¹ At the business level, triaging vulnerabilities within complex and fragmented systems based on that type of volume can overwhelm already-understaffed security and software teams,” explains Fagbemi. “We saw an immediate need to streamline the process with a real-time contextual solution that offers turnkey application security strength, transforming software developers into instant software security geniuses.”

Rezliant AI, founded in mid-2024, is the first platform of its kind to integrate vulnerability intelligence with a business’s code architecture, usage cases, and internal security posture. It rapidly surfaces prioritised fixes that are relevant and actionable in each company’s unique context.

The technology’s early performance has been striking. In one case, a client’s repositories revealed nearly 1,600 flagged issues. After activating Rezliant’s AI-powered prioritisation, just one supply chain vulnerability remained classified as critical, with none identified in the codebase.

“We help our clients prioritise and address only those vulnerabilities that pose a true risk to their repo,” reports Fagbemi. “DevOps teams regain critical hours to build great products faster, and focus on the more complex initiatives that require deep subject matter expertise.”

Developed quietly during the autumn of 2024, the Rezliant platform now has 55 partners and clients either secured or in progress, with strong early interest across sectors such as FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, and enterprise SaaS.