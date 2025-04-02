SnapChip Unveils X-Refs.com – The First AI-Driven Electronic Component Cross-Reference Platform

SnapChip Inc. has officially launched X-Refs.com, the first open-access, AI-powered cross-reference search engine tailored for electronic components. Now available in public beta, X-Refs is positioned as a smart, modern replacement for outdated cross-referencing tools—targeted at engineers, procurement teams, and supply chain professionals alike.

Powered by SnapChip’s proprietary SnapChipAI engine, X-Refs.com offers dynamic cross-referencing by evaluating real-time part specifications, packaging information, and compliance records across more than 50 million components. Unlike traditional services, X-Refs avoids reliance on third-party data sets—every match is newly generated, based on current insights from manufacturers, datasheets, and authorised distributors.

“Cross-referencing has long been a closed, outdated process,” said Everett Frank, CEO of SnapChip. “Existing services are either behind paywalls, limited to a single manufacturer’s or distributor’s ecosystem, or based on stale data. X-Refs provides an open, dynamic solution built for connected electronic supply chains.”

A Smarter Answer to an Industry-Wide Problem

For years, industry professionals have depended on static spreadsheets and costly databases to locate alternative parts. Even “free” options on the market often recycle the same outdated proprietary data, leading to mismatches or obsolete recommendations.

X-Refs.com breaks this pattern by using an artificial intelligence framework that actively analyses component data as it is updated. This ensures that users receive the most accurate and current alternate part suggestions—alongside direct links to verified, in-stock distributors.

Built for Engineers, Buyers, and Manufacturers Alike

X-Refs.com has been developed to benefit the full spectrum of stakeholders in the electronics sector:

OEM Design Engineers and Procurement Teams – Instantly identify viable substitute parts to reduce lead time and secure supply.

Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) – Offer customers a dependable, AI-generated alternate part suggestion service through backend integration.

Independent Distributors and Brokers – Direct customers towards compatible and available inventory using live alternate part recommendations.

Now in Public Beta

X-Refs.com is now publicly available at www.x-refs.com, with SnapChip encouraging users to provide feedback during this open beta phase. The company is also actively exploring partnerships with OCMs and distributors looking to integrate AI-powered cross-referencing into their platforms.