Flixier Launches Free Content Repurposing Guide Amid 60% Drop in Organic Social Reach

Flixier.com, known as the fastest online video editing tool, has unveiled a free Content Repurposing Guide aimed at assisting influencers, marketers, and content creators who are grappling with rapidly falling reach on social media—especially Facebook. Over the last two years, creators have witnessed a dramatic 60% decline in organic reach, and Flixier has published new findings confirming this ongoing trend. To combat this, the guide offers strategies for repurposing existing content across multiple platforms, enabling creators to revive engagement and connect with wider audiences.

Socialinsider.io reported that in mid-2024, Facebook’s average reach plummeted to just 2.6% of followers, while Instagram, despite faring better at 4%, has also seen an 18% drop overall. This trend poses serious challenges for creators relying on organic distribution.

The Reach Crisis: Content Creators Losing Their Audience

The last two years have proved especially tough for those building audiences on social. Flixier’s latest survey of publishers with 1 to 3 million Facebook followers revealed that many have lost over 60% of their reach. Even more striking, referral traffic from Facebook has dropped to just 10–20% of former levels. This sharp downturn occurred despite most accounts seeing growth in follower numbers—some by as much as 20%—and consistent posting activity.

“In this context, most senior management starts to question further investment into organic social or even winds down on social media activity,” declares Paul Ruscior, CEO and co-founder of Flixier.com. To “help influencers, content creators and marketing managers uphold their efficiency and meet KPI goals, content creation needs to be streamlined.”

Content Repurposing: A Scalable Solution for Lost Reach

Flixier identifies content repurposing as the process of reusing published content and adapting it for various platforms. Rather than creating entirely new assets, this approach boosts visibility with minimal effort. However, it can be resource-intensive without the right tools.

Using AI, many time-consuming steps—like generating captions, producing voiceovers, and transcribing videos—can now be automated. These tools allow creators to scale their content efficiently and stay competitive despite declining reach.



Highlights from the Guide and Case Studies All details are available at: https://flixier.com/blog/video-repurposing-combat-falling-social-media-reach-with-content-repurposing, but some of the key takeaways are: Features:

70% time saved

Reach increase average of 25% (up to 45% reported)

9 supported platforms for simultaneous video auto-publish

1080p (Full HD) / 4k

Ratio conversions (16:9, 9:16, 1:1, 4:5, 2:3)

Compatible with all operating systems (Windows, Mac, Chrome, Linux) through browser

Exported videos are always saved as MP4 to ensure maximum compatibility with any online platform, can also export the audio as MP3, or turn segments into GIFs easily.

Seamless integrations with cloud storage providers like Google Photos, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Twitch, Zoom, Soundcloud & external links, besides lightning-fast import for computer uploads.

Generate and edit captions easily, and customize the colors and animations in Flixier to keep them consistent across all platforms.

Brand kit for fonts and colors

Case Studies: Success Stories of Content Repurposing

Content repurposing helps most content creators see a considerable uptick in their cross-channel reach. On average, the period spent on creating content, whether that’s shooting, editing, and sharing posts, was cut down by 70%, all while most users reported a significant reach increase, of 25% or even 45% in some cases. Flixier analyzed examples of creators who took back control of their content’s performance and went from declining reach to explosive growth simply by repurposing their content, leveraging Flixier’s AI technologies. Reported were results such as a 320% increase in total engagement across all platforms, a 240% increase in total number of followers, 89% monthly increase in sales, and a shortening of the sales cycle by 23 days.

CEO and co-founder Paul Ruscior adds: “One of our newest clients reported a 34.6% rise in traffic and 20% more bookings, especially after repurposing preexisting reels to TikTok, as well as to YouTube shorts, instead of just Facebook.”

About Flixier