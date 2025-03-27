King Games Teams Up with Fluid to Reinvent Office Space Through Flexible Furniture Rental

King Games has joined forces with independent furniture consultancy Fluid to transform its head office into a more adaptable and employee-centred working environment.

By adopting Fluid’s distinctive rental model, King Games has shifted away from traditional office design approaches, allowing staff to test, tailor, and evolve their workspace based on real-world use.

The partnership kicked off with initial consultations, and within just three months, the company had selected and installed a curated range of furniture solutions to suit its teams.

This flexible model enabled King Games to avoid significant capital expenditure (CapEx), instead trialling different layouts and furniture types before making long-term investments. As a result, the business achieved an impressive 52% saving in CapEx costs.

With a focus on balancing collaborative energy and personal focus, King Games implemented a varied mix of workspace features, including:

High and low tables for group work

Quiet booths for individual concentration

Open sofa-style seating for casual meetings

Enclosed Torus M pods for solo tasks

Framery soundproof pods for confidential conversations

Campers & Dens pods for flexible team gatherings

After a year, King Games and Fluid conducted a full review to evaluate which items were best serving staff. Underused pieces were swapped out, while high-impact furniture was increased – a strategy that ensures the office adapts alongside employee needs, enhancing both comfort and productivity.

Best known for hit titles like Candy Crush and Call of Duty, King Games wanted a space that truly supported its creative workforce.

“We wanted to create a workspace that genuinely worked for our teams,” said Rebecca Redding, Workplace Manager at King Games.

“Fluid’s rental model gave us the flexibility to trial different solutions, adjust as needed, and avoid unnecessary costs. The results speak for themselves – our employees are engaged, and our office is a space that truly supports the way we work.”

Rethinking the Future of Office Design

The collaboration between King Games and Fluid Furniture highlights a broader trend in workplace design – one that embraces agility and sustainability in an era of hybrid working. With staff expectations evolving, businesses are turning to smarter, cost-efficient ways to optimise their environments.

“At Fluid we believe workspaces should be as dynamic as the people who use them,” said Warwick Flint, Managing Director at Fluid Furniture.

“Our rental model gives businesses like King Games the flexibility to create environments that truly support their teams, without the burden of long-term commitments or high upfront costs. Seeing how King Games has embraced this approach is a fantastic example of how workplaces can evolve to meet changing needs.

“One of the standout benefits of furniture rental from Fluid is the peace of mind that comes with Fluid’s comprehensive maintenance and support services. King Games no longer have to worry about repairs, replacements, or the logistics of managing furniture, as we take care of all aspects, allowing them to focus on their core business.”

Looking forward, King Games plans to continue developing its office with Fluid, incorporating team feedback to refine and evolve the workspace. The ability to test and exchange furniture over time ensures the office remains flexible and aligned with the company’s culture and growth.

Warwick Flint added: “For businesses looking to future-proof their offices, Fluid’s flexible rental model offers a smart and sustainable approach. With reduced waste, lower costs, and an ever-evolving office design, companies can focus on what truly matters – creating inspiring environments that support their teams and drive success.”