Fleete Breaks Ground on UK’s Largest Electric HGV Charging Hub at Port of Tilbury

Fleete, a leading provider of fleet charging infrastructure, has officially commenced construction on a large-scale electric commercial vehicle charging hub at the Port of Tilbury. Set to be the UK’s biggest facility of its kind, this shared hub is scheduled for completion by December 2025.

The development is the first project to receive financial backing through the UK Government’s Thames Freeport seed capital initiative, which supports clean energy advancements aligned with the Port of Tilbury’s drive towards achieving net zero emissions.

With £1 million in Freeport seed funding, Fleete will deliver a 5MW charging site featuring 16 rapid chargers capable of simultaneously charging 16 electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). The project will accelerate the port’s shift to sustainable transport, contributing to improved local air quality and unlocking economic potential through job creation and innovation.

Strategically positioned along the A13 corridor into London, the facility will serve as a key clean fuel hub for the region — supporting increased traffic volumes tied to ongoing Thames Freeport developments.

The Port of Tilbury, the largest port within the Thames Freeport network, handles over 10,000 vehicle movements daily and houses more than 60 commercial fleet operators on site. With the pressure to decarbonise logistics intensifying, challenges like power grid constraints, limited land, and infrastructure gaps remain significant.

Fleete’s upcoming charging facility addresses these challenges head-on, delivering a high-capacity, shared solution to support large-scale fleet electrification.

Purpose-built to accommodate high-traffic usage, the Tilbury charging hub will feature:

12 ultra-fast Heliox chargers offering up to 360 kW output, tailored for HGVs and commercial fleets

4 additional chargers provided through the Voltempo™ HyperCharging Megawatt System, developed under the eFREIGHT 2030 project

Smart grid-sharing capabilities for equitable energy use among Port of Tilbury tenants

Broad access for commercial fleets operating in or transiting through the port area

Chris Morrison, Chief Investment Officer at Fleete, said: “We are delighted to begin work on the first of our network of shared electric HGV Charging Hubs throughout the UK, starting with our 5MW project at Tilbury which is expected to be the largest of its kind in the UK once fully operational. Our close collaboration with the Port of Tilbury, along with significant funding from Thames Freeport, is a testament to their commitment to accelerating the shift to zero-emission fleets with this critical infrastructure development.

“At Fleete we are committed to overcoming the logistical and financial challenges of fleet electrification through our shared infrastructure hubs and software platform that make sustainable transport more accessible and cost-effective. This investment is a crucial step in building a net-zero logistics ecosystem and ensuring that the businesses in and around the Port of Tilbury have the resources they need to transition to cleaner transport alternatives.”

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris, commented: *“I am incredibly pleased to see the progress Fleete has made with the help of £1 million of capital funding from the Freeports programme.

“The new hub marks an important step forward for Thames Freeport’s vision of becoming a leader in green transport, and it will help us deliver on our Plan for Change by securing economic growth and opportunities in the region for years to come.”

Peter Ward, Commercial Director at the Port of Tilbury and Thames Freeport board member, said: “The Port of Tilbury EV Charging Hub will be a welcome addition to support the 6,000 HGVs that pass through the port every day, as we work to reduce the emissions impact of our customers’ operations.”

Thames Freeport CEO, Martin Whiteley, added: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the largest commercial vehicle recharging hub in the Thames Freeport. This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the logistics and transportation sectors… This hub is a testament to our vision of creating a future-ready, environmentally responsible logistics ecosystem.”