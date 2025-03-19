Novi Secures UK Paid Media Award for Travel/Leisure Campaign with English Lakes Hotels

Novi, a leading digital marketing agency in the UK, has been honoured at the UK Paid Media Awards 2025, winning the prestigious Travel/Leisure Campaign of the Year for its exceptional work with English Lakes Hotels. This accolade recognises Novi’s innovative, data-driven strategies and expert campaign execution, which delivered outstanding results for the client.

The award-winning campaign was recognised for its ability to effectively balance key performance metrics while optimising efficiency, driving sustainable growth for English Lakes Hotels. Novi’s strategic approach focused on strengthening brand positioning, improving audience engagement, and maximising advertising spend, leading to a 201% increase in conversion value and an impressive 229% year-on-year growth.

The judging panel praised Novi’s efforts, stating: “Novi’s campaign for English Lakes Hotels exemplifies a very sophisticated use of data-driven strategies to achieve remarkable results. Their ability to balance key performance metrics while ensuring strong commercial outcomes is particularly commendable. The strategic approach not only supported revenue growth but also ensured minimal disruption during the launch of a new website. Novi’s expertise in maximising ROI effectively set them apart.”

Redefining Digital Marketing in Hospitality

The campaign’s success was driven by repositioning The Wild Boar as a premier countryside retreat, refining key messaging, enhancing ad targeting, and improving user experience. By incorporating automation, broad and exact match bidding strategies, and real-time performance monitoring, Novi was able to optimise results efficiently. The campaign ensured each hotel’s distinct identity was clearly communicated, boosting engagement and conversion rates while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

A Reflection of Novi’s Industry Expertise

This achievement underscores Novi’s expertise in delivering high-performance, data-driven paid media strategies that blend analytical precision with creative execution, helping businesses in the travel and leisure sector flourish.

Vedant Bhatia, Senior PPC Lead and Account Manager for English Lakes Hotels, shared: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award at Novi. This achievement is the result of a lot of smart and hard work from our incredible team at Novi and the fantastic collaboration with English Lakes Hotels. From being a finalist for the ‘Rising Star’ Award in 2024 to now winning the Travel and Leisure Campaign of the Year in 2025, this journey has been truly remarkable. I am proud and truly grateful for this recognition.”

Karina Davies, Senior Business Support Executive at Novi, expressed her excitement, saying: “Winning the award is a fantastic achievement for our team. At Novi, we pride ourselves on delivering results-driven campaigns that truly make an impact. Our collaboration with English Lakes Hotels allowed us to showcase the power of strategic paid media, and we are delighted to see our work recognised at such a high level.”

Aaron Crewe, Managing Director of Novi, added: “This award is a testament to our team’s expertise and commitment to delivering the highest standard of paid media strategy. By using a data-led approach and continually refining our methodology, we were able to achieve fantastic results for English Lakes Hotels. We look forward to helping more businesses in the travel and hospitality sector unlock their digital potential.”

Following this recognition, Novi remains dedicated to supporting businesses in the travel and hospitality sector by leveraging data-driven digital advertising strategies. With a commitment to continuous innovation, the agency aims to drive even greater success for its clients in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, English Lakes Hotels, which operates Lancaster House Hotel in Lancaster, has also been named as a finalist in two categories at the North-West Family Business Awards: Leisure and Tourism, and Green Award – Large Business. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool on 9 May.