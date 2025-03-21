Firefly Collection Unveils Brand-New Luxury Holiday Accommodation Website

Luxury holiday accommodation provider Firefly Collection has introduced its newly designed website, firefly-collection.com.

Created from the ground up, the site serves as a hub for luxury travel, offering an effortless way to explore a curated selection of the world’s most exquisite villas and ski chalets.

Now live, the website welcomes both luxury travellers and those seeking inspiration for their next getaway. Visitors can browse an exclusive range of properties, create their own personalised collections, or explore handpicked destinations and themed selections.

“We are so excited by this new website,” said Tim Latimer, director of Firefly Collection. “We always felt that no website shows the beauty of these amazing properties properly. Now, the finest places in the world have a space online that fits their reality! This project has taken us over a year so far, and will be an ongoing effort, as we strive to add new features and properties.

“We feel that the attention to detail of this project reflects our status as the first choice for luxury accommodation, and our mission to provide magical memories in the world’s best properties.”

Firefly Collection boasts a meticulously selected portfolio of over 1,000 luxury villas and ski chalets across 12 countries and more than 40 regions. A dedicated team of travel specialists is available to guide clients in selecting the perfect destination, accommodation, and experiences to create an unforgettable holiday.

Discover Firefly Collection’s newly launched website at firefly-collection.com.