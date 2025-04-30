Turo Unveils Top May Day Spots for Bank Holiday Adventures

-
Car-sharing platform Turo has spotlighted some of the UK’s most charming May Day festivities, from traditional Morris Dancing to quaint village fêtes.
Monday, 5th May marks the first Bank Holiday of the month across Britain, offering a perfect excuse for a countryside escape.
From historic castles to breathtaking viewpoints, Turo outlines the best destinations for those seeking to celebrate May Day in classic style, complete with essential driving information.
Rory Brimmer, UK Managing Director of Turo, commented: “May Day, and the first of the month’s Bank Holidays, offers Brits the chance to see traditions that are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old. It also provides a fantastic opportunity to see more of the UK, at your own pace.
“With Turo, you have the freedom to discover these traditions on your own terms, whether it’s a leisurely drive down to Hastings or a trip up to a scenic West Yorkshire viewpoint. Forget the rigid train schedules and the crowded tours – it’s just you, the open road, and the beauty of Spring unfolding around you. The journey isn’t just about getting from A to B – it’s about making every mile as memorable as the destination itself.”
Best for: Traditional Village Fête and Somerset Morris
Event date(s): 5th May
Hastings’ Traditional Jack in the Green, Hastings, East Sussex
Best for: Discovering the history of the Green Man
Event date(s): 3rd, 4th and 5th of May
Dawn Morris Dancing, Otley, West Yorkshire
Best for: Sunrise views and Morris Dancing
For those not afraid of an early start, Surprise View in Chevin Country Park in West Yorkshire could offer a spectacular view of the countryside, a beautiful sunrise and traditional border-style Morris Dancing.
Event date(s): 1st May
Best for: Maypole dancing and joining in on the fun
Hever Castle has housed a range of important historical figures, not least Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn, who partially grew up here. But over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, it will instead host a range of events, including Maypole dancing demonstrations.
Event date(s): 3rd, 4th and 5th May