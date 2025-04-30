Turo Unveils Top May Day Spots for Bank Holiday Adventures

Car-sharing platform Turo has spotlighted some of the UK’s most charming May Day festivities, from traditional Morris Dancing to quaint village fêtes.

Monday, 5th May marks the first Bank Holiday of the month across Britain, offering a perfect excuse for a countryside escape.

From historic castles to breathtaking viewpoints, Turo outlines the best destinations for those seeking to celebrate May Day in classic style, complete with essential driving information.

Rory Brimmer, UK Managing Director of Turo, commented: “May Day, and the first of the month’s Bank Holidays, offers Brits the chance to see traditions that are hundreds, if not thousands, of years old. It also provides a fantastic opportunity to see more of the UK, at your own pace.

“With Turo, you have the freedom to discover these traditions on your own terms, whether it’s a leisurely drive down to Hastings or a trip up to a scenic West Yorkshire viewpoint. Forget the rigid train schedules and the crowded tours – it’s just you, the open road, and the beauty of Spring unfolding around you. The journey isn’t just about getting from A to B – it’s about making every mile as memorable as the destination itself.”

Turo’s top May Day 2025 destinations

Mells, Somerset



Best for: Traditional Village Fête and Somerset Morris

There is evidence of human activity around the village of Mells from as far back as 6000 BC, so there is no shortage of history and tradition here. The village is one of the prettiest you could hope to see, with architecture from as far back as the 15th century, including the picturesque St Andrews Church.

The village fête runs all day on the 5th of May, with visitors paying £10 for the car park and free entry after that. The fête includes performances from Somerset Morris Dancers, at 12:15 and 2:30pm, as well as food, talks and games.



Event date(s): 5th May : 5th May Hastings’ Traditional Jack in the Green, Hastings, East Sussex



Best for: Discovering the history of the Green Man

Since 1983, Hastings has hosted a number of May Day events, with the Jack in the Green parade through the high street one of the most unique. Following in the footsteps of traditional folk events, the “Jack” parades through the streets alongside a host of other characters before being shorn of his foliage and leaves, giving spectators a chance to catch a leaf and secure good luck for the year ahead.

The weekend also sees Morris Dancing and other events in the town, but the main event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am.



Event date(s): 3rd, 4th and 5th of May

Dawn Morris Dancing, Otley, West Yorkshire



Best for: Sunrise views and Morris Dancing

For those not afraid of an early start, Surprise View in Chevin Country Park in West Yorkshire could offer a spectacular view of the countryside, a beautiful sunrise and traditional border-style Morris Dancing.

If you are planning on visiting, drivers can park in Surprise View car park, head up the steps at the top of the car park and then turn left onto the Chevin, the viewing point is a short walk along the path from there, with the sounds of the bells offering a sonic guide.



Event date(s): 1st May

Hever Castle, Kent



Best for: Maypole dancing and joining in on the fun

Hever Castle has housed a range of important historical figures, not least Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn, who partially grew up here. But over the early May Bank Holiday weekend, it will instead host a range of events, including Maypole dancing demonstrations.

Tickets are available on the Hever Castle website, and guests are encouraged to get involved and have a go at the traditional English folk dance alongside a range of other activities and tours.



Event date(s): 3rd, 4th and 5th May