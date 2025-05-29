Cooling Innovation in Mecca: Saudi Arabia Unveils New Heat-Reducing Walkways for Pilgrims

Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Roads General Authority, has announced a major expansion of Saudi Arabia’s cooled pedestrian walkway project in Mecca, designed to better serve individuals with disabilities and enhance pilgrims’ comfort.

The Roads General Authority revealed that its cooled roads initiative has now grown by 82% since its 2023 debut. More than 84,000 square metres of walkways in the Arafat area have been paved using eco-friendly recycled materials sourced locally. These innovative surfaces significantly reduce heat retention by lowering ground temperatures by around 12°C and reflecting 30–40% more sunlight in the early hours—helping mitigate urban heat islands and improve air quality.

Flexible rubberised roads, introduced to enhance pedestrian experience—particularly for older visitors—have also seen a 33% increase in coverage. The newest stretch, from Namira Mosque to Arafat Train Station, now brings the total area of soft pavement to 16,000 square metres. Research from the Road Research Centre confirms the improved safety and comfort offered by this rubber-based asphalt.

A parallel green corridor scheme has been launched alongside the rubberised routes, with over 1,200 metres of tree planting between Namira Mosque and the train station. To further enhance the environment, air-cooling mist systems and public water fountains have been installed, supported by the Abdulrahman Fakieh Charitable Foundation.

Additionally, the Minister introduced a new initiative aimed at improving access for individuals with disabilities. A 4,000-metre walkway leading to Mount Arafat has been constructed using cooled, low-vibration materials to facilitate safer and more comfortable passage for both users and their carers.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s broader vision to elevate its road infrastructure. The Roads General Authority is targeting a top-six global ranking in road quality by 2030, while also reducing traffic fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people.

With more than 73,000 kilometres of roads, Saudi Arabia currently holds the world’s leading position for intercity connectivity. For more details, please contact: [email protected]