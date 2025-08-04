Edinburgh in August: KAYAK Shares Travel Trends and Price Insights for Festival Season

With August underway and Edinburgh gearing up to welcome visitors from across the globe, KAYAK—the world’s leading travel search engine—has released new data showing how the city’s iconic festivals are shaping travel activity this month.

As the Scottish capital becomes a cultural hotspot once again, KAYAK’s findings reveal notable trends in inbound travel, as well as tips on how visitors can still enjoy the experience without overspending. From the Fringe to the Military Tattoo, August’s events are driving increased demand—but savvy travellers may still find value with a bit of planning.

Flight prices stayed steady amid increasing inbound travel and a buzz around a legendary Britpop reunion

With the Fringe, Edinburgh International Festival (EIF), and headline concerts like the Oasis reunion attracting global attention, KAYAK data shows an 8% increase in flight searches to Edinburgh compared to August last year, and a 26% increase compared to the month prior.

Despite that upward trend, the average return airfare is actually down 2% month-on-month and year-on-year, offering welcome news for travellers still planning a last minute trip. However, travellers should be aware of the peak travel dates around 6-9 August, when the average return economy price exceeds £260. Those flying to Edinburgh from other UK cities may also want to avoid departing on 21-22 August, which coincides with the busy bank holiday weekend, when return economy flights can cost as much as £105.

International flight searches from Italy, Austria, and Spain top the list of traveller origin countries looking for flights to Edinburgh this August, with Switzerland (+14%), Spain (+11%) and Austria (+9%) showing the biggest year-on-year increases within the Top 10.

Hotel rates rise with the event calendar



Hotel pricing paints a different picture, with average nightly rates up 17% year-on-year and 38% month-on-month to £232. Prices peak in early August, particularly around high-demand dates tied to headline acts like the Oasis concerts, but KAYAK notes late month stays offer great value. During the final week of the festival the average hotel prices drop to £187 per night, representing potential savings of up to 34% compared to peak dates.