Celtic Routes Adds England to Complete Full Five-Nation Driving Tour Line-Up

Yorkshire-based luxury travel company Celtic Routes has marked a major achievement by becoming the only self-drive tour operator to offer Land Rover adventures across all five Celtic nations—Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and now England.

With this development, the company strengthens its position as the go-to provider for travellers wanting to experience the British Isles and Ireland through expertly designed road trips that celebrate local culture and heritage.

The inclusion of England completes Celtic Routes’ vision of delivering immersive journeys through the entire Celtic and British landscape. The launch of six new England itineraries joins their existing tour range, allowing customers to create seamless, multi-country self-drive holidays—all with one trusted tour partner.

Your Gateway to Five Nations



“Curating our five-nation collection represents years of route development and relationship building across these unforgettable destinations,” says a spokesperson for Celtic Routes. “We’re now uniquely positioned to offer travellers everything from a weekend escape in the Yorkshire Dales to a month-long adventure exploring all five nations, all with the consistency and quality of our signature Land Rover experiences.”

The comprehensive collection demonstrates unprecedented breadth, with Celtic Routes now operating over 20 distinct tours across the five nations. Scotland features seven journeys from the iconic NC500 to the comprehensive Ultimate Scotland experience. Wales offers six routes including the adventurous Wild Wales and the condensed Wales Highlights. The island of Ireland is covered through five tours split between Northern Ireland and the Republic, whilst England debuts with seven carefully crafted itineraries ranging from Natural England to the indulgent Luxury England experience. Additional tours are set to be announced when the company launches its 2026 range.

Themed Adventures Across the British Isles



Celtic Routes’ expanded portfolio enables travellers to pursue their passions across any of the five nations. Whisky enthusiasts can now plan routes encompassing Scottish Highland distilleries, Irish whiskey houses, and even English producers. History lovers can trace Celtic heritage from Ireland’s ancient sites through Wales’ castles to Scotland’s battlefields. Literary pilgrims can follow trails from Dublin’s Joyce connections through Wales’ Dylan Thomas country to England’s Brontë landscapes.

“We’ve carefully crafted routes that showcase the unique character of each nation,” notes James Markwell. “Whether you’re drawn to Ireland’s wild coastlines, Scotland’s dramatic Highlands, or England’s rolling countryside, our collection offers authentic experiences that reflect what makes each destination special.”



About Celtic Routes



Celtic Routes specialises in luxury self-drive holidays across the Celtic nations and England, providing meticulously planned itineraries, premium Land Rover vehicles, and carefully selected accommodations. Based in Yorkshire, the company offers travellers the freedom to explore at their own pace whilst benefiting from extensive local knowledge and continuous support throughout their journey.