Kinglike Concierge Unveils 2025’s Top Budget Luxury Travel Spots in Europe

Kinglike Concierge has published its 2025 European Budget Luxury Travel Index, highlighting the best-value destinations in Europe for American travellers seeking five-star holidays without the premium price tag.

Topping the list is Greece, where travellers can enjoy a full week of luxury – including business class flights, high-end hotels, spa treatments, and Michelin-starred dining – for just $1,329 per person.

The in-depth study analysed the 20 most visited European countries, assessing the cost of luxury stays, return business class flights from JFK in New York, premium spa experiences, and fine dining at Michelin-star establishments.

The findings confirm that indulgent European travel doesn’t have to come with an excessive price tag – provided travellers select their destinations wisely.

Top 5 Best-Value European Countries for Luxury Holidays:

Greece – $1,329 per week

Spain – $1,529 per week

Germany – $1,638 per week

Italy – $1,666 per week

United Kingdom – $1,926 per week

Greece leads the index with a perfect blend of cultural richness, scenic beauty, and attainable five-star luxury. Spain and Germany also offer excellent value, particularly in upscale accommodation and gastronomy. Turkey distinguishes itself with standout affordability, including five-star hotel stays for just $330 per week and spa treatments from $22 per session.

While Malta boasts the cheapest Michelin-starred meals at $133 per person, it also ranks as the most expensive destination overall, with the total weekly cost reaching $4,296 per person.

