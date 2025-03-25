IMR Hotels Acquires Historic Ballathie Country House Hotel & Estate

Ballathie House Hotel, one of Scotland’s most esteemed country house hotels, has been acquired by IMR Hotels.

This acquisition signals the start of an exciting new chapter for the renowned property, celebrated for its welcoming hospitality, picturesque riverside location, and outstanding cuisine. The new ownership is dedicated to honouring the hotel’s distinguished legacy while implementing enhancements that will further enrich the guest experience.

With a commitment to excellence in service, accommodation, and gastronomy, Ballathie will remain a premier destination for those seeking the finest in Scottish hospitality.

Although the hotel retains its historic charm, some of its facilities require careful restoration. The new owners intend to sympathetically enhance the estate, respecting its storied past while transforming it into a first-class destination for outdoor enthusiasts and wellness seekers in the modern era.

A comprehensive renovation plan will be implemented to rejuvenate the hotel’s guest rooms, dining areas, and leisure facilities, ensuring that the estate remains operational throughout the process. This approach will allow loyal guests to continue enjoying the venue while supporting the local economy.

Beyond the physical enhancements, IMR Hotels is set to elevate the Ballathie House Hotel’s culinary offering. By collaborating with local farmers, producers, and artisans, the menu will be refined to showcase the finest regional ingredients Perthshire has to offer. This commitment to locally sourced produce will deliver an exceptional dining experience, blending traditional Scottish flavours with contemporary techniques while upholding sustainability and quality.

The transformation will also generate employment opportunities across various sectors, including hospitality, culinary arts, outdoor guiding, and wellness services. Ballathie House is dedicated to providing comprehensive training and development programmes to ensure each guest benefits from exceptional service and expertise.

Sustainability is at the heart of the renovation plans, with a focus on preserving the estate’s natural beauty while minimising its environmental impact. IMR Hotels is equally committed to strengthening its ties with the local community, working closely with suppliers, craftspeople, and organisations to celebrate Perthshire’s rich heritage and resources.

Ishaan Ganju, Director, IMR Hotels, commented: “This acquisition is the start of an exciting journey. We are honoured to carry forward the legacy of Ballathie House Hotel & Country Estate while reimagining it for the next generation of travellers.

“When complete, Ballathie House Hotel & Country Estate will emerge as a premier destination for outdoor pursuits, fishing, and wellness, blending traditional outdoor activities with modern luxury and sustainability. Guests will enjoy unparalleled experiences, from expertly guided expeditions to indulgent spa treatments, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Perthshire’s rolling hills and pristine waters.

“Our goal is to create an estate where tradition meets modernity, and where every guest leaves with lasting memories.

“The journey to this transformation begins now, and we invite the public to watch as this iconic estate evolves into a world-class destination.”