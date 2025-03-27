Makwana Solicitors Brings Swift Conclusion to MHRA Compliance Investigation for Small Business Owner

Makwana Solicitors has promptly resolved a regulatory issue involving the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on behalf of a small business client, concluding the matter just days after being instructed.

The individual in question, a young entrepreneur who also serves as the main carer for his family, came under MHRA scrutiny after unknowingly selling a prescription-only medication online without the necessary authorisation. Upon being notified, the client immediately halted all sales and extended full cooperation to the agency.

Makwana Solicitors responded without delay, submitting a comprehensive reply to the MHRA’s Compliance Notification. The legal team underscored the client’s swift corrective action, lack of malicious intent, and personal responsibilities, alongside assurances of future adherence to regulatory requirements. The submission was supported with sourcing documentation, character statements, medical evidence, and plans for internal audits and product screening procedures.

Within a few days, the MHRA concluded the matter, deciding not to pursue any formal enforcement action.

Speaking about the service he received, the client commented: “Very professional service from Shella and her team – the matter was resolved with MHRA within a matter of days. You can tell that Shella and her team really care about their clients. This is something that I have rarely seen from others and I am very thankful for their service.”

Principal Solicitor Shella Makwana added: “This case demonstrates how timely, transparent, and expert legal representation can make a decisive impact during regulatory investigations. We’re proud to have supported our client through a challenging experience and to have achieved a fair and proportionate resolution.”

Makwana Solicitors continues to support small enterprises and individuals in navigating MHRA investigations, regulatory compliance, and liability concerns linked to business operations. To learn more, visit www.makwanas.co.uk