Bluewater Brings Award-Winning Café Station to London Coffee Festival for UK Debut

Bluewater, the global leader in premium water purification and beverage innovation, is set to unveil its acclaimed Café Station at this year’s London Coffee Festival.

In collaboration with UK distributor HTG, Bluewater will be exhibiting at Booth HP30 throughout the four-day event, taking place from 15th to 18th May at the Truman Brewery in East London.

Following high-profile appearances in Dubai and Houston, the Bluewater Café Station has been making waves in the world of specialty coffee. It has already garnered major recognition, including the title of ‘Best New Product’ at Dubai’s World of Coffee Expo and a 2024 ‘Best Buy’ endorsement from The Caterer Magazine.

Designed specifically for the demands of the specialty coffee market, the Café Station empowers baristas to tailor the water’s mineral balance, enhancing flavour extraction for each unique bean.

“The market response has been phenomenal,” said Dave Noble, Bluewater spokesperson. “We’re thrilled to introduce this innovation to the UK’s rapidly expanding specialty coffee scene.”

A series of guest baristas – including Douglas Conde, Day Trip, Tom Sixsmith, Batch Baby, and Mathew Harvey-Ingram – will offer live demonstrations of the Café Station in use. Each will brew using Bluewater’s ultra-purified water and LiquidRock®, the company’s patented Swedish mineral formula.

LiquidRock® is engineered with a precise calcium-to-magnesium ratio to support better absorption and deliver a clean, crisp taste. It also addresses limescale issues, protecting equipment while improving performance. With three distinct mineral settings – light, medium, and bold – baristas can customise the water profile to best suit their beans.

The London Coffee Festival attracts more than 22,000 coffee enthusiasts and professionals, featuring over 260 artisan brands, expert-led workshops, interactive tastings, and industry events.

With the UK coffee sector now worth an estimated £15 billion and home to more than 8,000 branded cafés, demand for top-tier coffee experiences continues to climb. Brits are now consuming around 98 million cups daily—despite the UK not being among the world’s top 25 in per capita coffee consumption.

“Water makes up more than 98% of a cup of coffee, yet it’s often ignored as a key ingredient,” added Noble. “The Café Station gives baristas complete control to brew with the purest, best-balanced water possible.”

Visit Bluewater and HTG at Booth HP30 to explore how water quality can redefine coffee excellence.