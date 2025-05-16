“When the Jab Wears Off, What Remains?” Hanna Longstaff Questions the Emotional Cost of Ozempic Craze

Hanna Longstaff, known as The Eating Behaviour Expert, is raising urgent questions about the UK’s rising use of weight-loss injections, urging a national rethink around the deeper causes of overeating and obesity.

By 2025, approximately 13% of adults in the US are using drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro — GLP-1 agonists initially designed to treat diabetes, now widely marketed for weight loss. The trend is rapidly catching on in the UK, fuelled by social media trends, influencer testimonials, and a widespread yearning for instant results.

But Longstaff, founder of the neuroscience-based MFB Method, warns that this pharmaceutical boom may be masking more serious psychological concerns.

“These drugs may suppress appetite, but they don’t address the real reasons why people overeat,” said Longstaff, who works with clients to address behavioural patterns rooted in emotion, not just appetite.

“Many believe their weight is the problem – when in reality, it’s a symptom of a deeper unmet emotional need, they are trying to fill with food. Until the root cause is addressed, no jab, medication or crash-diet will offer a lasting solution. It’s time to talk about the cravings, coping and confidence-gaps that medication alone cannot fix.”

Longstaff emphasises that while weight-loss injections may offer a temporary solution, they do not equip users with the tools necessary for long-term transformation. Evidence shows that weight often rebounds after the medication is stopped — revealing just how fragile the results can be.

“It’s not sustainable, and it was never meant to be,” she added. “These medications weren’t designed for lifelong use in otherwise healthy people. If we don’t fix the underlying patterns, the weight — and the emotional struggle — will keep coming back.”

There are also mounting concerns about physical and mental wellbeing. While some users report dramatic weight loss, others are experiencing side effects such as nausea, fatigue, kidney issues, and worrying reductions in muscle mass.

“We’re seeing people lose lean muscle, which compromises metabolic health and increases frailty. It’s not just about being lighter — it’s about being well,” Longstaff said.

From a public health standpoint, the trend could put serious pressure on the NHS. As private prescriptions surge and online providers multiply, the cost of managing side effects and complications is expected to rise significantly. In 2024, global reports even linked GLP-1 drugs to hospitalisations and deaths, though investigations continue.

“It’s a ticking time bomb,” warned Longstaff. “The long-term impact — both personal and societal — is being massively underestimated.”

At the heart of the issue, she believes, lies our modern addiction to quick fixes. “We’ve trained our brains to crave fast solutions — whether it’s weight loss, food delivery, or scrolling for dopamine. But true change takes time. We must stop chasing shortcuts and start listening to what our bodies and behaviours are trying to tell us.”

Longstaff advocates for a nationwide shift towards behaviour-first, drug-free support. Her MFB Method works by helping individuals reconnect with their bodies, unlearn emotional patterns, and create sustainable health changes.

“Weight loss should be the side effect of healing — not the goal,” she said. “Until we start treating the cause rather than the symptom, we will continue to see people caught in this cycle of despair and dependency. There is a better way, but we have to be willing to look deeper.”

