Eco by Naty Nappies Earn ‘Test & Rated’ Award from First Time Mums UK Following Glowing Parent Reviews

First Time Mums UK has officially awarded Eco by Naty’s Eco Pull-On Pants and Eco Nappies the coveted ‘Test & Rated’ badge, following a nationwide parent-led evaluation focused on product quality, comfort, and environmental impact.

As part of its in-depth review process, First Time Mums UK gathered feedback from families across the country, assessing the nappies for absorbency, usability, and overall satisfaction.

Eco Nappies

Twenty-four families participated in the Eco Nappies trial, with most (79.2%) testing the nappies on babies aged 0–12 months. The nappies were commended for their high absorbency, scoring 4.38 out of 5 — effectively keeping babies dry and leak-free.

Softness and comfort received an even higher rating of 4.58, with parents praising the product’s gentle feel on sensitive baby skin. Leak protection also impressed, earning a 4.21 score and being described as reliable, even during significant “blowouts.”

Eco by Naty nappies were also applauded for their ease of use. Parents gave a rating of 4.33 for adjustability and 4.79 for ease of disposal, underlining the brand’s commitment to practicality and environmental responsibility.

Overall satisfaction came in at 4.33 out of 5. Many parents cited the nappies’ eco-friendly composition, soft texture, and lack of harsh chemicals as key benefits.

Notably, 22 out of the 24 families said they would recommend Eco by Naty nappies to others — a strong indication of product trust and loyalty.

Additional highlights included outstanding softness and comfort, reduced incidents of nappy rash, and a smart design featuring a back tab to help prevent leaks — all while maintaining planet-friendly credentials.

Eco Pull-On Pants

The Eco Pull-On Pants were tested by 22 mothers with children spanning from infants (4–12 months) to toddlers (1–2+ years). A majority (54.5%) trialled the pants with toddlers aged 1–2 years and older.

Absorbency was rated at 4.45 out of 5, with parents confirming that the pants provided consistent dryness. The softness and comfort score of 4.50 reinforced their suitability for longer wear, especially for babies with sensitive skin.

Leak protection scored a solid 4.36, and the pants were particularly well-received for overnight use. Ease of removal and disposal earned a 4.23 rating, with added praise for the helpful disposal tab and the clean, minimalist design.

With an overall satisfaction score of 4.23 out of 5, parents were pleased with the product’s fit, sustainability, and lack of chemical odour — all contributing to a practical and planet-conscious choice.

Encouragingly, 20 of the 22 families said they would recommend Eco by Naty pull-on pants to friends or relatives — highlighting growing confidence in sustainable alternatives.