London GP Launches Groundbreaking Skin Clinic and Wellness Café for Women Over 50 Following Near-Death Experience

In honour of Women’s Health Week (11th–17th May), a South London GP is unveiling an inspiring new space that redefines beauty and wellness for older women.

Dr Amina Adeniran, NHS GP and founder of The Super-Skin Clinic, is opening London’s first Skin Café dedicated to women aged 50 to 75 and beyond — a vibrant community hub that offers more than just aesthetic treatments. It’s a space for conversation, connection, and confidence.

The concept was born from Dr Adeniran’s extraordinary personal experience. In 2019, while pregnant and working as a GP, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour and given just six months to live. She underwent two brain surgeries — one while pregnant, the other after delivering her baby prematurely — all while choosing to prioritise her child’s wellbeing.

“It was the darkest chapter of my life,” said Dr Adeniran. “But surviving it gave me a new purpose, to celebrate ageing and resilience, especially in women who are so often forgotten by mainstream beauty and healthcare.”

Now close to completing her Level 7 (Master’s) qualification in Aesthetic Medicine from Harley Academy, Dr Adeniran has launched a first-of-its-kind clinic combining clinical expertise with holistic wellness.

At the heart of the clinic lies the Super-Skin Café — a cosy, inclusive environment where mature women can access expert skincare advice, meet like-minded individuals, and explore a full range of wellbeing services.

“Too many women over 50 feel invisible. The Skin Café is where they come to feel seen, heard, and celebrated,” said Dr Adeniran. “It’s a safe space for sharing stories, sipping herbal teas, and accessing everything from skincare to hormone advice in one empowering hub.”

Welcoming women aged 45 and above, the café also hosts drop-ins, workshops, and wellness events featuring professionals from a wide spectrum of disciplines — including nutritionists, hormone specialists, psychiatrists, and mindfulness coaches.

Meanwhile, the Super-Skin Clinic offers tailored treatments for mature skin, such as microneedling, chemical peels, pigmentation therapy, intimate rejuvenation, and medical-grade skincare — all specially designed for women navigating the ageing process.

“I believe beauty is survival made visible,” Dr Adeniran added. “My mission is to honour the warrior within every ageing woman — not just with treatments, but with compassion, dignity and community.”

In recognition of her inspirational story and innovative approach, Dr Adeniran has received the 2025 Rose Global Recognition Award.