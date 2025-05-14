Cambridge Guest House Owner Urges Holidaymakers to Choose Accommodation Wisely Amid Growing Demand

The proprietor of a renowned Cambridge guest house is encouraging holidaymakers to make more considered decisions about where they stay, as domestic travel surges across the UK.

A recent report by RSM UK on Hotels, Travel and Tourism for 2025 reveals that 28% of Britons are planning extended UK breaks this year, with many opting for smaller, independently run establishments rather than mainstream hotel chains. In tandem, 44% of travellers are deliberately seeking more genuine and immersive stays, including boutique guest houses, countryside retreats, and family-owned B&Bs (Verified Market Research, 2025).

As more people choose to holiday within the UK this year, many guest house owners are encountering guests whose expectations don’t always align with the experience on offer — often due to confusion between guest houses and full-service hotels.

“Guest houses offer a different kind of experience,” says Inga Grigaitiene, owner of A & B Guest House in Cambridge. “You get a warm, personal welcome, a comfortable stay, and plenty of local knowledge but you won’t always find 24-hour concierge service or spa facilities, nor should you expect that. That’s part of the charm.”

The hospitality landscape is rapidly shifting, with a 2025 Travelodge Business report indicating that more than 56% of UK travellers are now valuing affordability and personal touches above high-end luxuries. Simultaneously, hotel rates across the country have jumped by over 9.3% in the past year, according to Statista (April 2025), prompting more people to seek alternatives.

“A guest house stay is more than just a bed for the night — it’s a connection to the place and the people,” says Grigaitiene. “We’ve had guests return year after year, not just because of the rooms, but because of the warm welcome, tailored recommendations, and sense of familiarity.”

Situated close to Cambridge station, A & B Guest House has built a reputation for offering well-equipped rooms, secure keyless entry, and a welcoming, home-like environment. It continues to attract repeat visitors who consistently commend the staff for their friendliness and attentive service.

As summer nears, independent accommodation providers are appealing to travellers to take the time to understand the unique appeal of smaller lodgings — and to embrace the individuality they offer.

“This isn’t about lowering expectations — it’s about aligning them with the kind of stay you truly want,” adds Grigaitiene. “Whether you’re after pampering or personality, Britain has something for everyone. But understanding the difference makes all the difference.”