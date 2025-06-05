The Berkeley’s Design Classics Go Under the Hammer in NCM Auction

Design enthusiasts and collectors of fine interiors now have the opportunity to acquire signature pieces from The Berkeley, as luxury hotel group Maybourne partners once more with NCM Auctions for an exclusive online sale.

The collection features striking items from the hotel’s renowned Blue Bar, including bespoke Ben Whistler furniture created by Robert Angell, custom-made lighting from Dernier & Hamlyn, and premium-grade fixtures from the hotel’s bars and restaurants. Additional lots include gym equipment from Life Fitness, sourced from other areas of the property.

Originally conceptualised by David Collins and later refreshed by Robert Angell Design International, The Blue Bar is known for its vivid Lutyens blue palette, intricate craftsmanship, and a rotating display of modern art. The auction now offers a rare opportunity for the public to purchase its distinctive furnishings, such as designer sofas, chairs, and lighting.

With many pieces made to measure for one of London’s most prestigious hotels, buyers are being offered a rare chance to own designer interiors with exceptional heritage and craftsmanship.

This auction continues the successful collaboration between NCM Auctions and Maybourne, who have previously joined forces for high-profile sales at Claridge’s, The Connaught, and earlier phases at The Berkeley. These initiatives help ensure thousands of premium items remain in circulation, supporting sustainability and the circular economy.

Amy Rutherford, Partnership Lead at NCM, said: “These are beautiful, well-crafted pieces with a story. It’s a great example of how sustainability for the hospitality industry doesn’t mean compromise. It means extending the life of luxury design. We’re proud to be working with Maybourne again to give these iconic pieces a new chapter.”

From boutique venues to home studios or statement home décor, the auction features a wide range of distinctive and storied pieces that combine style with provenance.