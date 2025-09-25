Luton Hoo Estate Auction to Clear Way for Multi-Million Redevelopment

The historic Luton Hoo Estate is to host a two-day auction of hotel furnishings, art, and lighting as it prepares for a large-scale redevelopment by The Arora Group. The event, The Luton Hoo Collection, will also precede the estate’s bid to host the 2035 Ryder Cup.

Roughly 3,000 pieces from 267 rooms and public areas across the Mansion House, Parkland Wing, Country Club, and Warren Weir are to be sold.

Additional assets from the Spa, gym, and catering facilities will also be included, as the property shuts at the end of September 2025 to start the redevelopment phase.

Set within more than 1,000 acres, Luton Hoo will undergo a comprehensive transformation led by The Arora Group, one of the UK’s most prominent hotel owner-operators.

This ambitious project, a key part of the Arora Group’s vision since its acquisition in 2021, will transform the property into a world-class luxury destination. Operating under the globally renowned Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, the new estate will be elevated to new levels of luxury and solidify its position on the global stage.

This landmark hybrid sale conducted by hospitality specialists Pro Auction is a unique opportunity to acquire pieces with a storied provenance. The event, taking place both on-site at the hotel and via a live online webcast, will raise funds for a greater cause. Each winning bid will support charitable causes, with the beneficiaries and total amount raised announced publicly after the event. This initiative highlights the Arora Group’s deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community.

Alison Griffin, Director of Charitable Services at Arora, emphasised the dual purpose of the event. “This auction is more than just a sale; it’s a chance to give our furniture a second life and support meaningful causes in our community,” she said. “We’re thrilled to host an event that marries our commitment to the planet with our dedication to giving back.”

Auctioneer Simon Rose said, “We are delighted to be hosting this momentous event at the magnificent Luton Hoo Estate. This is a truly special sale, not only because of the sheer scale and quality of the collection, but also because it’s a chance for buyers to acquire beautiful items while making a tangible difference.”

November 10-11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Luton Hoo Estate, Farm Rd, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3TQ. This auction allows a global audience to participate and contribute to the fundraising effort. Prospective buyers can inspect the lots during a two-day public preview onat the Luton Hoo Estate, Farm Rd, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 3TQ. The two-day auction starts at 10:00 a.m. each morning on November 12-13, 2025. You can find the full auction catalogue, view photographs, and register to bid at www.bidspotter.co.uk.