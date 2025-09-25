Luton Hoo Estate Auction to Clear Way for Multi-Million Redevelopment

The historic Luton Hoo Estate is to host a two-day auction of hotel furnishings, art, and lighting as it prepares for a large-scale redevelopment by The Arora Group. The event, The Luton Hoo Collection, will also precede the estate’s bid to host the 2035 Ryder Cup.
Roughly 3,000 pieces from 267 rooms and public areas across the Mansion House, Parkland Wing, Country Club, and Warren Weir are to be sold.
Additional assets from the Spa, gym, and catering facilities will also be included, as the property shuts at the end of September 2025 to start the redevelopment phase.
Set within more than 1,000 acres, Luton Hoo will undergo a comprehensive transformation led by The Arora Group, one of the UK’s most prominent hotel owner-operators.
Each winning bid will support charitable causes, with the beneficiaries and total amount raised announced publicly after the event. This initiative highlights the Arora Group’s deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and giving back to the community.
The two-day auction starts at 10:00 a.m. each morning on November 12-13, 2025. You can find the full auction catalogue, view photographs, and register to bid at www.bidspotter.co.uk.
This new project will build on that success, bringing the same level of prestige and quality to Luton Hoo. The transformation of the estate is expected to attract new visitors from both domestic and international markets, putting Central Bedfordshire on the world stage and ensuring the long-term viability and success of the historic property.