Italian Wood Flooring Leader Florian Group Introduces Natura Flooring to the UK Market

Natura Flooring, a division of Italy’s renowned Florian Group, has officially made its debut in the United Kingdom with the opening of a new 6,000-square-foot facility near Harrogate, North Yorkshire. The launch marks the beginning of a new chapter in authentic Italian-made wood flooring, now available to British homeowners, interior designers, and architects.

In contrast to many imported flooring products from China — which often contain harmful chemicals and glues — Natura Flooring’s entire range is crafted in Italy from premium European oak and walnut. Each plank is produced by expert artisans who combine traditional craftsmanship with modern precision engineering. The outcome is a family-safe, non-toxic collection that embodies Italian artistry, environmental responsibility, and structural excellence — all offered at accessible price points with local UK shipping.

“We started this new distribution because the UK is a fantastic market that deserves to understand what true wood flooring really means,” says Silvia Florian, Director of Natura Flooring and a member of the founding Florian family. “Too often, people buy based on price alone, unaware of the poor quality and lack of regulation behind many cheaper imports. With Natura, we make it possible for every customer to have beautifully crafted, responsibly sourced Italian floors that are built to last, without paying premium prices.”

Located just off Junction 47 of the A1, the new Harrogate facility spans 6,000 square feet and houses more than 1,000 square metres of each product range. This enables next-day delivery for most orders and standard fulfilment within two business days. Customers can visit by appointment for one-on-one consultations to view the collections and discuss their projects directly with the Natura team. A new showroom is currently under construction and scheduled to open in 2026, complementing the existing Northampton location. The investment has already created seven jobs and established a strong UK hub for stock, logistics, and customer service.

All Natura products carry FSC® certification and comply with the European Timber Regulation (EUTR), ensuring complete traceability and sustainable sourcing from responsibly managed European forests. Through its connection with the Florian Group, every production stage — from timber selection to finished floorboards — follows strict eco-friendly standards based on renewable energy and zero-waste processes.

Oliver Dodds, UK Sales Manager at Natura Flooring, added: “Imagine walking across a floor crafted with the same precision, beauty, and soul that defines Italian design. That’s exactly what Natura Flooring is bringing to the UK. We’re thrilled to be able to bring the feet of this country the feel of Italian luxury.”

The Natura range includes Engineered Wood Flooring, Solid Wood Flooring, and The Family Floor — a patented hybrid line exclusive to the Florian Group.

With more than five decades of heritage, the Florian Group’s expertise has featured in global landmark projects such as the Armani Building, Tiffany Stores, The Parker Hotel, and The Bellemont in New York. Now, this legacy of excellence and innovation is set to elevate British interiors with authentic Italian flooring.

To celebrate the UK launch, customers can enjoy 10% off all floors using the code LAUNCH10 at www.naturaflooring.co.uk.