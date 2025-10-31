Celebrate Family Roots with Family Wall Decor’s New Farmhouse-Inspired Collections

Family Wall Decor, the personalised home décor studio known for its farmhouse-style wall art, has released a new seasonal assortment designed to help families honour their stories and shared moments. Each piece is thoughtfully personalised, offering a meaningful way to preserve memories in a warm and enduring format.

Arriving just in time for the festive months, the new collections encourage families to create heartfelt gifts and inviting spaces that reflect love, belonging and heritage. With many households now prioritising comfort and authenticity in home design, Family Wall Decor provides a simple and stylish way to bring those values to life.

Founded by designer and mother Catlin, Family Wall Decor is rooted in the idea that home should reflect the people who live in it. Blending rustic farmhouse character with personalised elements, the brand enables families to showcase their bonds and traditions through customised artwork.

“We wanted to create art that feels personal, not generic,” said Catlin, Founder of Family Wall Decor. “Each piece we make — whether canvas, wood, or metal — carries a story of love and legacy that families can proudly display in their homes.”

The launch includes three core collections: Canvas Wall Art, Wooden Signs and Metal Wall Art. The Canvas range transforms treasured photos and favourite sayings into sentimental keepsakes. Wooden Signs highlight natural texture and handcrafted charm, ideal for hallways, kitchens and living rooms. Meanwhile, the Metal Wall Art series offers a more contemporary look while still conveying warmth and meaning.

Alongside its main collections, the brand introduces seasonal designs throughout the year. The Christmas Collection brings festive colour and nostalgic details, while the Thanksgiving Collection reflects gratitude and unity. One standout favourite, the Family Tree Wall Art, continues to resonate with customers for its symbolic representation of lineage and connection.

“The Family Tree design has become a favorite because it speaks to who we are — rooted in love, yet always growing together,” Catlin added.

The brand’s growth aligns with a rising movement towards personal, story-driven home décor, as families increasingly choose meaningful designs over mass-produced pieces. With its focus on emotional storytelling and careful craftsmanship, Family Wall Decor offers a way to turn the walls of the home into a tribute to the people who make it special.

Explore the collections and create personalised designs at https://familywalldecor.com/.