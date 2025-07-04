White Star Line Hotel Breathes New Life Into Liverpool’s Historic Albion House

The celebrated Albion House, once the prestigious hub of the White Star Line, has begun a new era as the White Star Line Hotel, reopening under fresh Liverpool-based ownership. With new management at the helm, this Grade II listed masterpiece is set to shine once more in the heart of the city’s iconic waterfront.

Reopening began in phases from 20 June, thanks to the vision of Brian Gamble and Christopher Carline, co-directors of Albion House Liverpool Limited. These local entrepreneurs are passionately working to restore the grandeur of the building while reimagining its role in Liverpool’s future.

“I know this building inside out, having served as General Manager during its heyday,” said Brian Gamble. “It’s a shame Albion House has been somewhat neglected over the years, but with the right care, attention, and dedication, we are confident she will regain her former splendour. As a proud Liverpudlian, this is a personal labour of love, and I cannot wait to see her restored to the grandeur she has always deserved.”

Gamble, who most recently managed the acclaimed Vale Resort in South Wales, teams up with Chris Carline—deeply rooted in Liverpool’s heritage both through his role at The Shankly Hotel and as the grandson of football legend Bill Shankly.

“As proud Liverpudlians, we are obsessed with restoring Albion House to the level of grandeur she deserves. Rebranding as The White Star Line Hotel, our goal is to resurrect White Star as a hospitality brand – a romantic vision, driven by our deep connection to this building and the city,” Carline affirmed.

Built at the close of the 19th century, Albion House played a key role in Liverpool’s maritime saga, housing the offices of the White Star Line—famously tied to the Titanic. Though transformed into a hotel in 2014, the building ceased operation in early 2025, until Gamble and Carline swiftly stepped in to revive it.

The reopening starts with a limited offering—weekend availability for select rooms, the debut of “The Quarter Deck” rooftop bar, and use of the majestic Grand Hall for weddings and events. The team plans to gradually reopen all facilities, including the spa.

“This is a long-term project we want to do properly,” Carline added. “We’re focused on delivering a solid guest experience, building the brand, and inviting guests to join us on this journey. The honesty, vision, and collective effort will put White Star and Albion House back where they belong.”